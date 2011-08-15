TOKYO Aug 15 Japanese government bond futures
inched up on Monday, following U.S. Treasuries higher, but gains
were limited as the market lacked direction with many
participants away for Japan's "obon" summer holidays.
* September 10-year JGB futures were up 0.04 point at 142.16
2JGBv1 at midday, but were capped near Friday's closing price
of LIFFE listed JGB futures at 142.19 FYBc1. Futures moved in
a tight 0.10 range during the morning session.
* "The volume of futures is only a little more than 4,000
lots this morning. It seems like players are waiting for cues,"
said Atsushi Ito, senior rates strategist at UBS Securities.
"I think there will be a time when investors can buy before
(Fed Chairman) Bernanke's speech this month, but on the domestic
front there are uncertainties over what the size of the
reconstruction budget will be and how to fund it. We need to
watch politics ahead of Prime Minister (Naoto) Kan's departure
at the end of this month," he added.
* JGB players were also keeping an eye on Tuesday's
discussions between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German
Chancellor Angela Merkel on how to make the euro zone work more
effectively amid persistent doubts in financial markets over
Europe's ability to solve its sovereign debt crisis.
* JGB futures were clinging to their five-day moving average
around 142.14 and staying above their 20-day moving average at
141.93 on Monday, which has been supporting futures. Charts
suggested futures still have bullish momentum as most moving
averages were heading upwards.
* The benchmark 10-year yield declined 1 basis point to
1.035 percent . It dropped to 0.975 percent last
Tuesday, its lowest since November, but bounced sharply above 1
percent later in the week and hit two-week high of 1.050 percent
on Friday.
* Benchmark U.S. Treasuries ended Friday with the largest
one-week gain in 2-1/2 years as hopes over the economy sank and
investors speculated a new round of federal stimulus was likely.
* More than half of market players expect Japanese
government bond yields to stay flat this week, a Reuters weekly
survey showed on Monday, with the market tending to encounter
profit-taking by investors as the 10-year yield nears a
nine-month low but drawing support from a decline in U.S. and
European bond yields.
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)