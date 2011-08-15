TOKYO Aug 15 Japanese government bond futures inched up on Monday, following U.S. Treasuries higher, but gains were limited as the market lacked direction with many participants away for Japan's "obon" summer holidays.

* September 10-year JGB futures were up 0.04 point at 142.16 2JGBv1 at midday, but were capped near Friday's closing price of LIFFE listed JGB futures at 142.19 FYBc1. Futures moved in a tight 0.10 range during the morning session.

* "The volume of futures is only a little more than 4,000 lots this morning. It seems like players are waiting for cues," said Atsushi Ito, senior rates strategist at UBS Securities.

"I think there will be a time when investors can buy before (Fed Chairman) Bernanke's speech this month, but on the domestic front there are uncertainties over what the size of the reconstruction budget will be and how to fund it. We need to watch politics ahead of Prime Minister (Naoto) Kan's departure at the end of this month," he added.

* JGB players were also keeping an eye on Tuesday's discussions between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on how to make the euro zone work more effectively amid persistent doubts in financial markets over Europe's ability to solve its sovereign debt crisis.

* JGB futures were clinging to their five-day moving average around 142.14 and staying above their 20-day moving average at 141.93 on Monday, which has been supporting futures. Charts suggested futures still have bullish momentum as most moving averages were heading upwards.

* The benchmark 10-year yield declined 1 basis point to 1.035 percent . It dropped to 0.975 percent last Tuesday, its lowest since November, but bounced sharply above 1 percent later in the week and hit two-week high of 1.050 percent on Friday.

* Benchmark U.S. Treasuries ended Friday with the largest one-week gain in 2-1/2 years as hopes over the economy sank and investors speculated a new round of federal stimulus was likely.

* More than half of market players expect Japanese government bond yields to stay flat this week, a Reuters weekly survey showed on Monday, with the market tending to encounter profit-taking by investors as the 10-year yield nears a nine-month low but drawing support from a decline in U.S. and European bond yields. (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)