* JGB futures volume lowest since Jan 2009

* More than half market players expect JGB yields to stay flat this week -Reuters poll

* Tuesday's Franco-German summit eyed

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Aug 15 Japanese government bond futures stayed near the previous day's close on Monday in a market that lacked direction with many participants away for Japan's "obon" summer holiday.

The volume of September 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 was 9,000 lots, the lowest since January 2009 and far below the daily average of 26,883 last week.

September 10-year JGB futures were down 0.01 point at 142.11 after rising as high as 142.18, but were capped near Friday's closing price for LIFFE listed JGB futures at 142.19 FYBc1. Futures moved in a tight 0.10 range.

"I think there will be a time when investors look to buy ahead of (Federal Reserve Chairman) Bernanke's speech this month, but on the domestic front there are uncertainties over the size of the reconstruction budget and how it will be funded. We need to watch politics ahead of Prime Minister (Naoto) Kan's departure at the end of this month," said Atsushi Ito, senior rates strategist at UBS Securities.

A Reuters weekly survey showed on Monday that more than half of market players expect Japanese government bond yields to stay flat this week, with the market tending to encounter profit-taking by investors as the 10-year yield nears a nine-month low, but drawing support from a decline in U.S. and European bond yields.

Market participants said the recent pace of gains in JGBs has been slow relative to U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds, due to investors' increasing wariness that the expected resignation of beleaguered Prime Minister Kan will push up fiscal risk by opening the door for more reconstruction spending after the devastating earthquake and tsunami in March.

In cash bonds, the benchmark 10-year yield declined 0.5 basis point to 1.040 percent . It dropped to 0.975 percent last Tuesday, its lowest since November, but bounced sharply above 1 percent later in the week and hit a two-week high of 1.050 percent on Friday.

By contrast, the U.S. 10-year Treasury note yield plunged 30 basis points last week and at one point tested a record low set in December 2008.

Bernanke will speak at the Kansas City Fed's conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Aug. 26. Market players will be watching to see if he drops any hints on the possibility of the Fed adopting another asset-buying programme.

JGB players were also keeping an eye on Tuesday's discussions between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on how to make the euro zone work more effectively amid persistent doubts in financial markets over Europe's ability to solve its sovereign debt crisis.

The five-year yield inched up 0.5 basis point to 0.345 percent , while the yield of 20-year bond was down 0.5 basis point at 1.845 percent .

JGB futures were clinging to their five-day moving average around 142.14 and staying above their 20-day moving average at 141.93. Charts suggested futures still have bullish momentum as most moving averages were heading upwards.

Benchmark U.S. Treasuries ended Friday with the largest one-week gain in 2-1/2 years as hopes over the economy sank and investors speculated a new round of federal stimulus was likely, but U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures dipped in Asian trading on Monday as equities showed signs of stabilising after last week's wild swings.

Japan's gross domestic product, released on Monday, fell 0.3 percent in the second quarter, less than a median forecast for a 0.7 percent contraction and a 0.9 percent decline in January-March, but its reaction to JGBs was limited. (Editing by Joseph Radford)