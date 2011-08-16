TOKYO Aug 16 Japanese government bond futures barely moved on Tuesday in a market lacking direction with many participants still away for summer holidays.

* JGB futures recouped losses and ended the morning in positive territory as the Nikkei share average trimmed gains.

* Players said JGBs were increasingly showing only a limited impact from other financial markets as investors stick to a wait-and-see stance. "There are many people watching domestic politics ... Japanese investors need to add more JGBs to match their plans for this fiscal year but buying has stopped because they want to make sure if the next prime minister will be someone who supports raising taxes to reduce the fiscal deficit," Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

* September JGB futures were up 0.01 point at 142.12 2JGBv1, having slipped as low as 142.05, down 0.06 point, weighed down by a rise in the Nikkei after U.S. stocks were lifted by Google Inc's plans to buy phone hardware maker Motorola Mobility . Futures' range on Tuesday morning was as small as 0.12 point.

* Trading was subdued in cash bonds with the benchmark 10-year yield inching down 0.5 basis point to 1.035 percent . It fell to 0.975 percent last Tuesday, its lowest since November, but bounced sharply above 1 percent later last week and hit a two-week high of 1.050 percent on Friday.

* The 20-year yield was flat at 1.850 percent . Superlongs such as the 20- and 30-years have underperformed other sectors so far this month, with the 20-year yield climbing just 15 basis points from a 10-month low of 1.710 percent hit earlier this month, seen weighed down by investors' wariness about Japan's fiscal burden.

* Unpopular Japanese Prime Minister Naoto Kan looks likely to step down later this month after parliament made headway on key legislation last week, setting the stage for Japan's sixth prime minister in five years. (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Michael Watson)