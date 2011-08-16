TOKYO Aug 16 Japanese government bond futures
barely moved on Tuesday in a market lacking direction with many
participants still away for summer holidays.
* JGB futures recouped losses and ended the morning in
positive territory as the Nikkei share average trimmed
gains.
* Players said JGBs were increasingly showing only a limited
impact from other financial markets as investors stick to a
wait-and-see stance. "There are many people watching domestic
politics ... Japanese investors need to add more JGBs to match
their plans for this fiscal year but buying has stopped because
they want to make sure if the next prime minister will be
someone who supports raising taxes to reduce the fiscal
deficit," Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch.
* September JGB futures were up 0.01 point at 142.12
2JGBv1, having slipped as low as 142.05, down 0.06 point,
weighed down by a rise in the Nikkei after U.S. stocks were
lifted by Google Inc's plans to buy phone hardware
maker Motorola Mobility . Futures' range on Tuesday
morning was as small as 0.12 point.
* Trading was subdued in cash bonds with the benchmark
10-year yield inching down 0.5 basis point to 1.035 percent
. It fell to 0.975 percent last Tuesday, its
lowest since November, but bounced sharply above 1 percent later
last week and hit a two-week high of 1.050 percent on Friday.
* The 20-year yield was flat at 1.850 percent
. Superlongs such as the 20- and 30-years have
underperformed other sectors so far this month, with the 20-year
yield climbing just 15 basis points from a 10-month low of 1.710
percent hit earlier this month, seen weighed down by investors'
wariness about Japan's fiscal burden.
* Unpopular Japanese Prime Minister Naoto Kan looks likely
to step down later this month after parliament made headway on
key legislation last week, setting the stage for Japan's sixth
prime minister in five years.
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Michael Watson)