TOKYO, Aug 16 Japanese government bond futures inched up on Tuesday as the Nikkei stock average trimmed gains, recouping losses made after a fall in U.S. Treasuries, though activity remained subdued with many participants still away for summer holidays.

The yield curve steepened as superlongs -- such as 20 and 30 years -- underperformed as buying in those maturities paused, with players focusing on a possible successor to Prime Minister Naoto Kan.

"Japanese investors need to add more JGBs to match their plans for this fiscal year but buying has stopped because they want to make sure the next prime minister is someone who supports raising taxes to reduce the fiscal deficit," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

September 10-year JGB futures were up 0.08 point at 142.19 2JGBv1, having slipped as low as 142.05, down 0.06 point, weighed by a rise in the Nikkei after U.S. stocks were lifted by Google Inc's plans to buy phone hardware maker Motorola Mobility .

Trading was subdued as many market participants were still away for the country's "obon" holidays. The volume of lead JGB futures recovered to over 12,000 lots, but that was still far below last week's daily average of around 26,900. It declined to its lowest since January 2009 the previous day.

In cash bonds, the benchmark 10-year yield inched down 0.5 basis point to 1.035 percent . It fell to 0.975 percent last Tuesday, its lowest since November, but bounced sharply above 1 percent later last week and hit a two-week high of 1.050 percent on Friday.

The 20-year yield was up 0.5 basis point at 1.855 percent , while the 30-year yield climbed 2 basis points to 2.010 percent. Superlongs have underperformed other sectors so far in August, with the 20-year yield climbing as much as 15 basis points from a 10-month low of 1.710 percent hit earlier this month, the maturity was seen weighed down by investor wariness on Japan's fiscal burden.

The yield curve steepened as the gap between 10-year and 30-year yields expanded to 97.5 basis points, the widest since late-March.

On the other hand, yield rises in short- and medium-dated maturities were subdued. The two-year yield was down 0.5 basis at 0.140 percent and the five-year yield was flat at 0.340 percent.

"Because the Fed promised to keep rates low until at least mid-2013, dollar/yen is unlikely to go lower, and this backs up market expectations for the Bank of Japan to take additional steps to ease its monetary policy further," said a fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

"Yield curves tend to steepen in such environments," he added.

Unpopular Japanese Prime Minister Naoto Kan looks likely to step down later this month after parliament made headway on key legislation last week, setting the stage for Japan's sixth prime minister in five years.

U.S. Treasuries fell in light volume on Monday as a third day of stock market gains drew investors away from safe-haven U.S. government debt. (Editing by Joseph Radford)