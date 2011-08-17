(Corrects day in first paragraph to Wednesday)
TOKYO Aug 17 Japanese government bonds edged up
on Wednesday as Tokyo stocks weakened, though the market lacked
the momentum to retest the nine-month lows in yields hit last
week amid uncertainty over the country's political outlook.
* Japan's unpopular Prime Minister Naoto Kan this month
signalled his intention to resign and focus is on who would take
his place and the succession's potential impact on fiscal
policy.
* Of the candidates likely to replace Kan analysts say the
bond market would probably welcome the appointment of Finance
Minister Yoshihiko Noda. Considered a frontrunner to succeed
Kan, Noda is a known fiscal hawk and favours raising taxes to
reduce the country's reliance on debt, at about 200 percent of
its $5 trillion GDP.
* But even the appointment of a fiscal hawk like Noda as
prime minister would not guarantee that the government would not
issue large amounts of extra debt as it faces the task of
rebuilding after the devastating earthquake and tsunami in
March.
* JGB 10-year futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.12 point to 142.31,
edging closer to, but still some distance from, a nine-month
peak of 142.64 struck last week following a plunge in equities
on the back of a U.S. credit rating downgrade.
* The benchmark 10-year yield fell 1.5 basis
points to 1.020 percent. The yield briefly dipped to a
nine-month trough of 0.975 percent during last week's rally. But
it was quickly pushed back above the 1 percent threshold on
fiscal concerns and after a U.S. debt downgrade raised fears
that other sovereigns including Japan may be next to be cut.
* The Nikkei average fell 1 percent on Wednesday
after a meeting between the heads of France and Germany failed
to quell doubts about the ability of euro zone leaders to
contain sovereign debt woes.
