* JGBs gain but still far from last week's 9-mth highs
* Focus on next PM, impact on fiscal policy
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Aug 17 Japanese government bonds edged up
in thin trade on Wednesday, supported after French and German
leaders failed to deliver a solution to European debt woes but
there was not enough momentum for yields to retest nine-month
lows hit last week.
Uncertainty over who will lead Japan after unpopular Prime
Minister Naoto Kan this month signalled his intention to resign
soon, the impact on fiscal policy and the status of nation's
sovereign credit rating continued to hang over the market.
"JGBs were able to draw on short term positive factors like
weaker stocks and the lack of big progress over sovereign debt
talks in Europe. But uncertainty over the direction of fiscal
reconstruction is capping prices," said Katsutoshi Inadome, a
fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities.
The benchmark 10-year yield fell 1.5 basis
points to 1.020 percent. Trade was thin as many market
participants were away for summer holidays.
During a rally last week, the yield dipped to a nine-month
trough of 0.975 percent. But it was quickly pushed back above
the 1 percent threshold on fiscal concerns and after a U.S. debt
downgrade raised fears that other sovereigns including Japan may
be next in line for a downgrade.
Of the candidates likely to replace Kan, analysts say the
bond market would probably welcome the appointment of Finance
Minister Yoshihiko Noda. Considered a frontrunner to succeed
Kan, Noda is a known fiscal hawk and favours raising taxes to
reduce the country's reliance on debt, which is now at about 200
percent of its $5 trillion GDP.
But even the appointment of a hawk like Noda would not
guarantee that the government would not issue large amounts of
extra debt to rebuild after the devastating earthquake and
tsunami in March.
"It will not make much of a difference who becomes the next
prime minister as it will be difficult to tackle Japan's fiscal
woes amid much opposition towards tax hikes," said a fund
manager at a domestic asset management firm.
"A downgrade to Japan's credit rating might be the bigger
event for the market."
Rating agency Moody's put Japan on review for
downgrade in May, saying that a lack of consensus between the
government and the main opposition suggests a downgrade is
likely after it completes a review over a three month period.
Moody's rates Japan at Aa2, the third highest on its rating
scale, along with Italy. A one-notch cut would take Japan to
Aa3, and a two-notch cut to A1 on Moody's scale.
"The JGB market may not react much if a cut was by
one-notch. But reaction is likely to be greater if it is cut to
single A status," Inadome at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities said.
JGB 10-year futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.10 point to 142.29,
edging closer to, but still some distance from, a nine-month
peak of 142.64 struck last week following a plunge in equities
on the back of the U.S. credit rating downgrade.
The Nikkei average fell 0.6 percent on Wednesday.
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)