* JGBs gain but still far from last week's 9-mth highs

* Focus on next PM, impact on fiscal policy

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, Aug 17 Japanese government bonds edged up in thin trade on Wednesday, supported after French and German leaders failed to deliver a solution to European debt woes but there was not enough momentum for yields to retest nine-month lows hit last week.

Uncertainty over who will lead Japan after unpopular Prime Minister Naoto Kan this month signalled his intention to resign soon, the impact on fiscal policy and the status of nation's sovereign credit rating continued to hang over the market.

"JGBs were able to draw on short term positive factors like weaker stocks and the lack of big progress over sovereign debt talks in Europe. But uncertainty over the direction of fiscal reconstruction is capping prices," said Katsutoshi Inadome, a fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The benchmark 10-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to 1.020 percent. Trade was thin as many market participants were away for summer holidays.

During a rally last week, the yield dipped to a nine-month trough of 0.975 percent. But it was quickly pushed back above the 1 percent threshold on fiscal concerns and after a U.S. debt downgrade raised fears that other sovereigns including Japan may be next in line for a downgrade.

Of the candidates likely to replace Kan, analysts say the bond market would probably welcome the appointment of Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda. Considered a frontrunner to succeed Kan, Noda is a known fiscal hawk and favours raising taxes to reduce the country's reliance on debt, which is now at about 200 percent of its $5 trillion GDP.

But even the appointment of a hawk like Noda would not guarantee that the government would not issue large amounts of extra debt to rebuild after the devastating earthquake and tsunami in March.

"It will not make much of a difference who becomes the next prime minister as it will be difficult to tackle Japan's fiscal woes amid much opposition towards tax hikes," said a fund manager at a domestic asset management firm.

"A downgrade to Japan's credit rating might be the bigger event for the market."

Rating agency Moody's put Japan on review for downgrade in May, saying that a lack of consensus between the government and the main opposition suggests a downgrade is likely after it completes a review over a three month period.

Moody's rates Japan at Aa2, the third highest on its rating scale, along with Italy. A one-notch cut would take Japan to Aa3, and a two-notch cut to A1 on Moody's scale.

"The JGB market may not react much if a cut was by one-notch. But reaction is likely to be greater if it is cut to single A status," Inadome at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities said.

JGB 10-year futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.10 point to 142.29, edging closer to, but still some distance from, a nine-month peak of 142.64 struck last week following a plunge in equities on the back of the U.S. credit rating downgrade.

The Nikkei average fell 0.6 percent on Wednesday. (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)