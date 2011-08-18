UPDATE 1-Oil prices stable on strong Chinese imports, OPEC-led production cuts
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds China import data, updates prices)
TOKYO Aug 18 Japanese government bonds gained on Thursday, with investors snatching up battered 20-year bonds as worries about global economic growth boosted U.S. bond prices.
* The strength in the 20-year sector also helped other maturities gain in holiday-thinned trade, market players said.
* The 20-year bond yield fell 3.0 basis point to 1.795 percent , its lowest in a week, though it is still well above a 10-month low of 1.710 percent hit earlier this month.
* There was strong bargain hunting in the off-the-run 127th 20-year bonds, which had been sold down in recent days.
* "The U.S. economic outlook is the focus of the market. Investors appear to be nervous that unlike last year, when a slowdown turned out to be brief, the economy is losing momentum," said Naomi Hasegawa, senior strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
* The 10-year cash bond yield fell 2.0 basis points to 1.000 percent , its lowest in a week.
* Investors may become cautious about further buying as tests below the one percent mark were repeatedly pushed back by profit-taking earlier this month.
* Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.22 point to 142.51 2JGBv1, clearly rising above the tenkan line on the daily Ichimoku chart, which stood at 142.29 now.
* That could raise hopes that their uptrend is still intact and that last week's fall below the tenkan line, a bearish sign, was a false alarm. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
BEIJING, Feb 10 U.S. President Donald Trump told Chinese President Xi Jinping his administration would respect the "one China" policy, during a telephone call between the leaders, the Financial Times reported, citing two people familiar with the call.
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement