* Bargain-hunting in 20-year bonds lead gains

* Market tracks flattening in U.S. and Germany

* Superlongs still seen vulnerable to credit downgrade fears

* Futures return well above Ichimoku tenkan line

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Aug 18 Japanese government bonds gained on Thursday, with battered 20-year bonds snatched up on the growing view that the global economy has begun to falter and investors happy to continue to reverse last week's widening of the yield curve.

The cash 10-year bond yield fell below the 1 percent mark to edge closer to a nine-month low of 0.975 percent, although market players expect month-end buying to support the market.

"The U.S. economic outlook is the focus of the market. Investors appear to be nervous that unlike last year, when a slowdown turned out to be brief, the economy is losing momentum," said Naomi Hasegawa, senior strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Also supporting bond prices was speculation that U.S. Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke may drop hints of more easing at his speech planned late next week at a central bank conference in Jackson Hole.

"Some people think they can buy bonds at least until the Jackson Hole meeting," said a trader at a European brokerage.

But market players also said there is room for disappointment as it is not clear if the Fed is ready to do that given U.S. inflation is much higher than last year, when Bernanke used the same conference to signal his intention to wade into what came to be known as QE2.

The 20-year bond yield fell 3.5 basis points to 1.790 percent , its lowest level in a week, though it is still well above a 10-month low of 1.710 percent hit earlier this month.

Twenty-year paper was in favour as the yield curve flattened in the U.S. and in Germany on worries about a double-dip recession in the United States and slowing growth in emerging economies and Europe.

The 20-year bonds had been under pressure since last week as downgrade of U.S. sovereign credit rating by the Standard and Poor's raised speculation that Japan may be next in the line.

But bargain-hunting set in after the spread between 10 and 20-year yield rose on Tuesday to its widest level since early March. The spread shrank to 79.5 basis points from Tuesday's 82 points.

Some say the 20- and 30-year sector will likely remain vulnerable.

"Japan could get downgraded in the near future. That would most likely steepen the yield curve," said Takeo Okuhara, a fund manager at Daiwa SB Investments.

The strength in the 20-year sector on Thursday helped other maturities gain in holiday-thinned trade.

The 10-year cash bond yield fell 2.5 basis points to 0.995 percent , its lowest level in a week, tiptoeing back near a nine-month low of 0.975 percent hit last week.

Although investors had been cautious about further buying as tests below the 1 percent mark were repeatedly pushed back by profit-taking earlier this month, worries about the economy are likely to supersede concerns about buying bonds at too low yields, market players said.

Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.32 point to 142.61 2JGBv1, clearly rising above the tenkan line on the daily Ichimoku chart, which stands at 142.29 now.

That is supporting hopes that their uptrend is still intact and that last week's fall below the tenkan line, a bearish sign, was a false alarm.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by)