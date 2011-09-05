* JGB futures surge as Nikkei slides nearly 2 pct

* Thirty-yr JGB sale on Tues likely to be helped by debt rally abroad

* More than 40 pct of players expect yields to fall - poll

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Sept 5 Japanese government bond futures jumped on Monday, with the benchmark 10-year yield approaching 1 percent, as investors slashed equity positions and flocked to safe-haven debt after a report on U.S. employment heightened fears of another recession.

Bonds with long maturities were supported by bids from Japanese banks, shrugging off profit-taking which is expected to increase as yields near 1 percent, market participants said.

"JGB prices tend to face downward pressure ahead of the end of the third quarter as investors try to cover losses ... especially when share prices fall, but demand for JGBs can climb when yields on overseas debt fall like they are at the moment," said Hidenori Suezawa, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"New 30-year JGBs which will be auctioned tomorrow don't look attractive in terms of value after yields declined today, but they will be supported if overseas debt markets rally further," he added.

In cash bonds, 10-year JGBs outperformed other maturities, with the yield falling 4.5 basis points to 1.015 percent , off a one-month peak of 1.075 percent hit on Friday and approaching a nine-month low of 0.970 percent marked in mid-August. The five-year yield was down 3 basis points at 0.315 percent .

Yield declines in superlongs and medium-term maturities were relatively limited ahead of a 30-year auction on Tuesday and a five-year sale on Thursday.

INCREASED RESILIENCE

But superlongs increased their resilience after JGB futures extended gains in the afternoon when the Nikkei stock average hit a session low. The 20-year yield declined 4 basis points to 1.800 percent , a level not seen in about two weeks. The yield on 30-year JGBs also dipped 3.5 basis points to 1.975 percent .

September 10-year futures 2JGBv1 closed up 0.50 point at a session high of 142.79 and their highest since Aug 22. Volume also climbed to more than 33,100 lots, from around 17,600 on Friday.

The Nikkei stock average skidded nearly 2 percent on Monday, wiping out last week's gains.

With heightening fears of another recession, more than 40 percent of JGB market players expect yields to fall this week, a Reuters weekly survey showed on Monday.

But the median forecast of 63 market players for the 10-year JGB yield at the end of the week was 1.050 percent , only 1 basis point lower than its close on Friday at 1.060 percent. This was likely due to caution ahead of a relatively busy JGB auction schedule in coming weeks, and on the view that market participants' focus could shift to a possible increase in JGB sales later this year to fund reconstruction.

U.S. Treasury prices gained on Friday and benchmark note yields again dropped below 2 percent after the weak jobs report increased the likelihood that the Federal Reserve would make new bond purchases.

The U.S. economy failed to create new jobs on a net basis for the first time in nearly a year, according to the Labor Department's monthly nonfarm payrolls survey. (Editing by Joseph Radford)