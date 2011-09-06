TOKYO, Sept 6 Japanese government bond futures rose to a 10-month high on Tuesday, supported by safe-haven demand on renewed fears the euro zone debt crisis is worsening and could trigger a second full-blown banking crisis.

* September 10-year JGB futures were up 0.12 point at 142.91 2JGBv1, after marking their highest level since early Nov. at 143.06.

* The 10-year yield fell as low as 0.990 percent, down 2 basis points and within striking distance of 0.970 percent, a 10-month low hit in mid-August. While profit taking from regional banks has been limiting gains, purchases from big banks underpinned Tuesday's decline in yields , market participants said.

* Though most players doubt the 10-year JGB yield will remain below 1 percent for long, some are starting to factor in the possibility.

* "When the 10-year yield hit 0.82 percent last year, not only was economic growth slowing down but deflation fears were rising as well -- so the situation is different from now," said a fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

"But it really depends on how the situation in Europe develops."

* The latest focus of Europe's slow motion crisis is Italy, whose bonds were sold off on Monday on worries that Rome is not doing enough to bring its debt under control.

Yields on Italian and Spanish government bonds hit their highest levels in nearly a month, while German Bunds yields marked record lows.

* Japan's Ministry of Finance set a 2.0 percent coupon on 700 billion yen ($9 billion) of 30-year JGBs it is offering on Tuesday, down from 2.2 percent at the previous sale in July and the lowest since January. Auction results will be available at 12:45 p.m. (0345GMT).

* Although the lower coupon may dent investor appetite, the new bonds will likely be supported by their relative cheapness compared to other maturities and by hopes that the new government led by Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda will be tough on fiscal discipline. ($1 = 76.970 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)