* JGBs drop on position squaring before sale on Thurs

* Superlong losses limited; 10-, 20-yr yield spread tightest in a month

* Ten-yr futures widen losses as BOJ leaves policy rate on hold

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Sept 7 Japanese government bonds dropped on Wednesday, as market participants trimmed long positions ahead of a five-year auction, snapping a three-day winning streak in futures driven by fears on Europe's debt crisis and increasing concerns over the U.S. economy.

Long-dated cash bonds underperformed as 10-year prices erased some of their recent gains after the Bank of Japan refrained from easing monetary policy further.

"The BOJ's decision to hold monetary policy triggered some selling from people who were building long positions over the past few days in expectation of additional easing," said a trader at a big Japanese bank.

"I think people are hesitant to add more long positions unless they see decisive factors that will push yields further down."

A busy supply schedule in the coming week is likely to keep weighing on JGBs, analysts said.

The 10-year yield climbed 2.5 basis points to 1.005 percent , off a two-week low of 0.985 percent hit on Tuesday.

Position adjustments ahead of a 2.4 trillion yen ($31 billion) five-year JGB auction on Thursday weighed on medium and long-dated maturities, players said. The five-year yield was 2 basis points higher at 0.325 percent , after marking a two-week low of 0.300 percent the previous day.

On the other hand, losses in superlongs such as 20- and 30-year bonds were limited. The spread between 10- and 20-year yields shrunk to 77 basis points, its tightest in a month.

Lead 10-year JGB futures closed 0.28 point lower at 142.78 2JGBv1, erasing gains from a 10-month high of 143.07 hit on Tuesday after a rise in Tokyo shares trimmed some investor demand for safe havens.

The Nikkei stock average climbed 2 percent on Wednesday on short-covering after three days of losses.

But market participants remained reluctant to dramatically shift their positions ahead of key overseas events such as speeches from U.S. President Barack Obama and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, as well as a policy meeting of the European Central Bank on Thursday, said a trader at a European brokerage.

"There will be a rollover (in the month of the lead contract) in JGB futures and a five-year sale tomorrow, which will have a direct influence on JGB yields, but volatility in markets abroad is still high. It is very likely that JGBs will keep being influenced by overseas factors," he added.

The prices of the U.S. Treasury securities with the longest maturities rose on Tuesday as more investors piled into bets that the Fed would soon buy 30-year bonds.

But U.S. bonds slipped in Asia on Wednesday following news that President Obama will later in the week unveil a $300 billion package to create new jobs.

($1 = 77.115 Japanese Yen) (Editing by Joseph Radford)