TOKYO, Sept 8 Japanese government bonds fell on
Thursday, weighed down by investors' position adjustments and
brokers' hedging before a JGB auction, and after tracking losses
of U.S. Treasuries, pulling down JGB futures from a 10-month
high hit earlier this week.
* The Ministry of Finance set a 0.4 percent coupon on the
2.4 trillion yen ($31 billion) of five-year JGBs it is offering
on Wednesday, up from 0.3 percent at the previous sale in
August. Auction results are due out at 12:45 p.m. (0345 GMT).
* The five-year sector looked expensive in absolute terms,
analysts said, but with the possibility of further monetary
easing amid ongoing yen strength, the sale was expected to be
supported.
* "The auction will be supported by demand from cash rich
investors such as Japanese banks, the main players in the
maturity, in the expectation that medium-dated yields keep
facing downward pressures from speculation about additional
monetary easing by the Bank of Japan," a trader at a Japanese
brokerage firm said.
* Data released by the Bank of Japan on Thursday showed bank
lending fell 0.5 percent in August from a year earlier, marking
the 21st straight month of decline.
The figures suggested that loan demand has not been picking
up even after the March earthquake, and Japanese banks likely
remain buyers of bonds as they need to manage their cash.
* The 10-year yield was up 2 basis points at 1.020 percent
, off a two-week low of 0.985 percent hit on
Tuesday, likely held down by profit-taking by investors such as
Japanese banks and pension funds, traders said.
* The five-year yield was 1.5 basis points higher at 0.340
percent , after marking a two-week low of 0.300
percent earlier this week.
* Losses were smaller in superlongs such as 20- and 30-year
bonds. The spread between 10- and 20-year yields shrank to 77
basis points, its tightest in a month.
* Lead 10-yr JGB futures were down 0.11 point at
142.50, pulling back from a 10-month peak of 143.07 hit on
Tuesday.
* U.S. Treasury prices fell on Wednesday as investors cashed
out of the richest market for Treasuries in decades, with higher
stocks and a milder report on the U.S. economy rendering the
ultra-safe, low-yielding securities less appealing. The 10-year
Treasury yield rose from its lowest in at least 60 years of
1.908 percent, touched on Tuesday.
($1 = 77.325 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Michael Watson)