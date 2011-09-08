* Five-yr sale draws reasonable demand, easing expectations support

* Players await speeches from Bernanke, Obama

* Superlongs firmer; 10-, 20-yr yield spread tightest in a month

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Sept 8 Japanese government bonds inched down on Thursday, tracking losses in Treasuries and pulling JGB futures away from a 10-month high hit earlier this week, though losses were limited as worries over the faltering U.S. economy and lingering concerns on Europe's debt crisis underlined the safe-haven appeal of debt.

The rise in yields was also subdued by the reluctance of market participants to dramatically shift their positions ahead of key overseas events such as speeches from U.S. President Barack Obama and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, a policy meeting of the European Central Bank and a gathering of finance chiefs from the Group of Seven nations.

"Investors are only buying the amount of bonds they need to use up their excess cash ahead of their half-year book-closings (on Sept. 30)," said a trader at a U.S. brokerage.

"But they are not willing to buy more than that before the upcoming events abroad."

The 10-year JGB yield rose 2 basis points to 1.020 percent in the morning, but later pushed back to 1.010 percent as stock markets ran out of steam on Thursday.

The medium sector underperformed as the yield on the No. 98 five-year JGB climbed 1.5 basis points to 0.340 percent , after marking a two-week low of 0.300 percent earlier this week, weighed by position adjustments ahead of Thursday's auction in the maturity.

The 2.4 trillion yen ($31 billion) offering of five-year JGBs drew moderate demand, with the tail tightening to 0.01 from 0.03 at the previous auction last month, while bids totalled 2.68 times the amount accepted, the lowest since the October 2009 offering.

"Maturities until the medium-dated sector are likely being supported by possible monetary easing by the BOJ (Bank of Japan) in the coming month, with the likelihood of additional easing steps by the Fed," said Yusuke Ikawa, a rates strategist at RBS Securities.

Losses were smaller in superlongs such as 20- and 30-year bonds. The spread between 10- and 20-year yields shrank to 77 basis points, its tightest in a month.

Data released by the Bank of Japan on Thursday showed bank lending fell 0.5 percent in August from a year earlier, marking the 21st straight month of decline.

The figures suggested that loan demand has not been picking up even after the March earthquake, and Japanese banks likely remain buyers of bonds as they need to manage their cash.

Lead 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 were down 0.13 point at 142.48, pulling back from a 10-month peak of 143.07 hit on Tuesday.

U.S. Treasury prices fell on Wednesday as investors cashed out of the richest market for Treasuries in decades, with higher stocks and a milder report on the U.S. economy rendering the ultra-safe, low-yielding securities less appealing. The 10-year Treasury yield rose from its lowest in at least 60 years at 1.908 percent on Tuesday.

The Nikkei stock average was up 0.3 percent on Thursday. ($1 = 77.325 Japanese Yen) (Editing by Joseph Radford)