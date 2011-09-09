TOKYO, Sept 9 Japanese government bond futures inched up on Friday, taking their cue from a rise in U.S. bonds, but gave up some gains as the Nikkei average remained firm after the yen softened, while the market took in stride President Barack Obama's proposal for a $447 billion jobs package to boost the U.S. economy.

* The 10-year yield fell 1 basis point to 1.000 percent, having touched 0.995 percent, its first break below 1 percent in two days .

* The yield curve bull-flattened as the longer end performed better than other maturities.

* But JGB players were wary of chasing yields lower as profit-taking could emerge as investors cover losses from the recent stock market sell-off ahead of their half-year book-closings on Sept. 30, and on wariness over a possible increase in bond issuance due to the third extra budget, market participants said. The government is now compiling the budget, mainly to cover reconstruction from the March disaster, and aims to submit it to parliament in October.

* "Reconstruction bonds are likely to be issued in medium- to longer-dated maturities based on discussions so far, but it really depends on when the tax hike will be ... superlongs could be weighed down if tax hikes are limited. So people are sensitive about sectors on which they should be bullish or bearish," a trader at U.S. brokerage said.

* Fears of economic slowdown in the U.S. and Europe, signs of a slowdown in Japan's economy after a sharp rebound from reconstruction following the March earthquake and tsunami, and hopes for additional monetary easing by the U.S. central bank underpinned investors' demand for safe-haven debt.

* But some think buying below 1 percent on the 10-year JGB yield could be short-lived, recalling the yield's rise last year despite monetary easing.

* Shinji Nomura, chief fixed-income strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities, said there will be a little room for 10-year JGB yield to fall further below 1 percent, as the next easing by the Federal Reserve would be limited with a manoeuvre dubbed Operation Twist, in which it would sell short-term Treasuries from its balance sheet and buy long bonds to help lower long-term interest rates, instead of another round of quantitative easing.

* Charts remain bullish as December 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 inched up 0.05 pt to 142.53, staying within striking distance of a 10-mth high of 143.07 hit this week.

* U.S. Treasuries rallied on Thursday as vague encouragement by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and dismal data on the job market prompted talk of another Fed bond buying programme.

But they slipped in Asia on Friday, giving back some of the gains from the previous day.

* The Nikkei average opened lower but was flat by midday on Friday. (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Michael Watson)