* Auction schedule tempers safe-haven demand

* Focus shifting to possible increase in JGB sales

* JGB market sentiment turns negative -Reuters poll

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Sept 12 Japanese government bond futures rose on Monday as market players took their cues from rallies in U.S. Treasuries and Bunds, but gains were limited with investors reluctant to chase yields lower ahead of two auctions this week.

The 10-year yield was pinned around 1 percent, with players cautious about pushing it further down on expectations that the Japanese economy will recover in the near-term after severe disruptions from the earthquake and nuclear crisis, helped by government fiscal stimulus.

"JGB yields are already taking bad factors into account and market participants are waiting for more developments in Europe, they want to see if there is a full-scale crisis in the financial system or whether any crisis can be contained within the region," said Jun Fukuashiro, chief fund manager at Toyota Asset Management.

"Compared with yield declines in Treasuries, drops in JGB yields have been limited because fiscal expansion in Japan is seen as a certainty."

A Reuters weekly survey on Monday showed that sentiment in the JGB market has turned negative as market players grow cautious about chasing yields down.

Japan's government is now compiling a third extra budget, mainly to cover reconstruction from the March earthquake and tsunami, and aims to submit it to parliament in October.

Focus has been shifting to a possible increase in JGB sales later this year to fund the step.

The 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at 1.000 percent , after falling as low as 0.985 percent, not far from a nine-month trough of 0.970 percent hit last month.

The five-year yield inched down 0.5 basis point to 0.345 percent , remaining near the top of a well-worn range from 0.3-0.35 percent.

The yield on 20-year debt was unchanged at 1.770 percent , but briefly marked a three-week low of 1.755 percent.

On the supply front, 1.1 trillion yen ($14.1 billion) of 20-year JGBs will be offered on Tuesday, with a 600 billion yen liquidity-enhancing sale on Thursday.

The coupon for the new 20-year paper is expected to be set at 1.8 percent, unchanged from the previous sale, which was the lowest since October.

Although the coupon is not particularly attractive, the new bond will likely be supported by the usual demand from buy-and-hold investors such as life insurers amid increasing concerns over the euro zone debt crisis and the chance of economic slowdown in the United States, analysts said.

The sale is also likely to be buoyed by hopes that the new cabinet under Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda will maintain discipline over the country's heavy debt burden, twice the size of its $5 trillion economy -- the worst in the developed world.

WELL BELOW PEAK

December JGB futures were up 0.14 point at 142.65 on Monday. They rose as high as 142.75 2JGBv1, recovering above their five-day moving average around 142.70 for the first-time in three days, but well below a 10-month peak of 143.07 marked last week.

Bunds climbed to record highs on Friday after the resignation of a top German European Central Bank board member cast further doubt on Europe's ability to tackle its worsening sovereign debt crisis.

The yield on U.S. 10-year notes on Friday marked its lowest since at least World War Two.

The Nikkei skidded more than 2 percent on Monday to a fresh 2-1/2 year closing low on concerns U.S. stock losses will deepen.

($1 = 77.750 Japanese Yen) (Editing by Joseph Radford)