* Auction schedule tempers safe-haven demand
* Focus shifting to possible increase in JGB sales
* JGB market sentiment turns negative -Reuters poll
By Akiko Takeda
TOKYO, Sept 12 Japanese government bond futures
rose on Monday as market players took their cues from rallies in
U.S. Treasuries and Bunds, but gains were limited with investors
reluctant to chase yields lower ahead of two auctions this week.
The 10-year yield was pinned around 1 percent, with players
cautious about pushing it further down on expectations that the
Japanese economy will recover in the near-term after severe
disruptions from the earthquake and nuclear crisis, helped by
government fiscal stimulus.
"JGB yields are already taking bad factors into account and
market participants are waiting for more developments in Europe,
they want to see if there is a full-scale crisis in the
financial system or whether any crisis can be contained within
the region," said Jun Fukuashiro, chief fund manager at Toyota
Asset Management.
"Compared with yield declines in Treasuries, drops in JGB
yields have been limited because fiscal expansion in Japan is
seen as a certainty."
A Reuters weekly survey on Monday showed that sentiment in
the JGB market has turned negative as market players grow
cautious about chasing yields down.
Japan's government is now compiling a third extra budget,
mainly to cover reconstruction from the March earthquake and
tsunami, and aims to submit it to parliament in October.
Focus has been shifting to a possible increase in JGB sales
later this year to fund the step.
The 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at 1.000 percent
, after falling as low as 0.985 percent, not far
from a nine-month trough of 0.970 percent hit last month.
The five-year yield inched down 0.5 basis point to 0.345
percent , remaining near the top of a well-worn
range from 0.3-0.35 percent.
The yield on 20-year debt was unchanged at 1.770 percent
, but briefly marked a three-week low of 1.755
percent.
On the supply front, 1.1 trillion yen ($14.1 billion) of
20-year JGBs will be offered on Tuesday, with a 600 billion yen
liquidity-enhancing sale on Thursday.
The coupon for the new 20-year paper is expected to be set
at 1.8 percent, unchanged from the previous sale, which was the
lowest since October.
Although the coupon is not particularly attractive, the new
bond will likely be supported by the usual demand from
buy-and-hold investors such as life insurers amid increasing
concerns over the euro zone debt crisis and the chance of
economic slowdown in the United States, analysts said.
The sale is also likely to be buoyed by hopes that the new
cabinet under Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda will maintain
discipline over the country's heavy debt burden, twice the size
of its $5 trillion economy -- the worst in the developed world.
WELL BELOW PEAK
December JGB futures were up 0.14 point at 142.65 on Monday.
They rose as high as 142.75 2JGBv1, recovering above their
five-day moving average around 142.70 for the first-time in
three days, but well below a 10-month peak of 143.07 marked last
week.
Bunds climbed to record highs on Friday after the
resignation of a top German European Central Bank board member
cast further doubt on Europe's ability to tackle its worsening
sovereign debt crisis.
The yield on U.S. 10-year notes on Friday marked
its lowest since at least World War Two.
The Nikkei skidded more than 2 percent on Monday to a fresh
2-1/2 year closing low on concerns U.S. stock losses will
deepen.
($1 = 77.750 Japanese Yen)
