TOKYO, Sept 13 Japanese government bond futures inched lower on Tuesday, weighed down by broker hedging and investor position squaring before a JGB auction, but losses were limited with concern over the euro zone debt crisis underpinning safe-haven demand for JGBs.

* The Ministry of Finance set a 1.8 percent coupon on the 1.1 trillion yen ($14.3 bln) of 20-year JGBs it is offering on Tuesday, unchanged from 1.8 percent at the previous sale, the lowest since October. The MOF will release the auction results at 12:45 p.m. (0345 GMT).

* Although the coupon is not particularly attractive, the new bond will likely be supported by the usual demand from buy-and-hold investors such as life insurers amid increasing concerns over the euro zone debt crisis and chances of an economic slowdown in the United States, market participants said.

* "The biggest risk in the JGB market is possible bond issuance being out of control, but that fear has eased after (former finance minister Yoshihiko) Noda was selected as prime minister," said a fund manager for a Japanese asset management firm. Noda is seen as a fiscal hawk.

"When yields in U.S. Treasuries and Bunds are falling, it is better to think that JGB yields will fall eventually, especially as after today's auction there aren't any major sales coming up this month," the fund manager added.

* In cash bonds, medium- and long-dated maturities were weighed down as the five- and 10-year yields rose 1 basis point to 0.350 percent and 1.005 percent respectively. But they trimmed their losses towards midday, and the 10-year yield was flat 0.995 percent by the end of morning trade.

* The yield curve flattened as superlongs, the 20- and 30-year bonds, performed better than other maturities. The 20-year yield declined 1.5 basis points to 1.755 percent while the yield of the 30-year JGBs fell 0.5 point to 1.960 percent. Some participants said these maturities were supported by investors' demand on views that Tuesday's auction would go smoothly.

* December 10-year JGB futures were down 0.02 point at 142.63 2JGBv1, having dipped briefly to 142.53, but hovered near their 20-day moving average around 142.55, which is seen as support.

* U.S. Treasuries prices finished lower on Monday after late stock market gains and a report that Italy had asked China to buy Italian debt dampened bids for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

The Financial Times reported on its website that Italy had asked China to make "significant" purchases of Italian debt. The report counter-balanced fears that Greece could default and damage French banks, which hold much Greek debt. ($1 = 77.000 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Michael Watson)