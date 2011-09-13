TOKYO, Sept 13 Japanese government bond futures
inched lower on Tuesday, weighed down by broker hedging and
investor position squaring before a JGB auction, but losses were
limited with concern over the euro zone debt crisis underpinning
safe-haven demand for JGBs.
* The Ministry of Finance set a 1.8 percent coupon on the
1.1 trillion yen ($14.3 bln) of 20-year JGBs it is offering on
Tuesday, unchanged from 1.8 percent at the previous sale, the
lowest since October. The MOF will release the auction results
at 12:45 p.m. (0345 GMT).
* Although the coupon is not particularly attractive, the
new bond will likely be supported by the usual demand from
buy-and-hold investors such as life insurers amid increasing
concerns over the euro zone debt crisis and chances of an
economic slowdown in the United States, market participants
said.
* "The biggest risk in the JGB market is possible bond
issuance being out of control, but that fear has eased after
(former finance minister Yoshihiko) Noda was selected as prime
minister," said a fund manager for a Japanese asset management
firm. Noda is seen as a fiscal hawk.
"When yields in U.S. Treasuries and Bunds are falling, it is
better to think that JGB yields will fall eventually, especially
as after today's auction there aren't any major sales coming up
this month," the fund manager added.
* In cash bonds, medium- and long-dated maturities were
weighed down as the five- and 10-year yields rose 1 basis point
to 0.350 percent and 1.005 percent
respectively. But they trimmed their losses towards midday, and
the 10-year yield was flat 0.995 percent by the end of morning
trade.
* The yield curve flattened as superlongs, the 20- and
30-year bonds, performed better than other maturities. The
20-year yield declined 1.5 basis points to 1.755 percent
while the yield of the 30-year JGBs fell 0.5
point to 1.960 percent. Some participants said these maturities
were supported by investors' demand on views that Tuesday's
auction would go smoothly.
* December 10-year JGB futures were down 0.02 point at
142.63 2JGBv1, having dipped briefly to 142.53, but hovered
near their 20-day moving average around 142.55, which is seen as
support.
* U.S. Treasuries prices finished lower on Monday after late
stock market gains and a report that Italy had asked China to
buy Italian debt dampened bids for safe-haven U.S. government
debt.
The Financial Times reported on its website that Italy had
asked China to make "significant" purchases of Italian debt. The
report counter-balanced fears that Greece could default and
damage French banks, which hold much Greek debt.
($1 = 77.000 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Michael Watson)