* Yield curve flattens after strong 20-yr sale

* Five- and 20-yr yield spread tightest in a year

* JGBs supported by fears about Europe debt woes

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Sept 13 Long-dated Japanese government bonds rose and the yield curve flattened on Tuesday after an auction of 20-year notes drew surprisingly strong demand, supported by mounting concerns over the euro zone debt crisis.

Analysts believe buy-and-hold investors such as life insurers now have more interest in adding yen bonds to their portfolio after having sold a net 550 billion yen of foreign bonds in August as yields for U.S. Treasuries and Bunds declined.

But medium-dated cash bonds lost a bit of ground as investors such as Japanese banks trimmed their positions in the maturity to make room in their portfolios for longer-dated JGBs.

A 1.1 trillion yen ($14.3 bln) 20-year JGB auction drew solid demand, with the bid-to-cover ratio rising to 3.39 from 3.12 at the previous sale in August, the highest since the May tender.

"The auction result was surprisingly strong," said Yusuke Ikawa, a rate strategist at RBS Securities.

"Only 9.3 percent of bids were accepted at the lowest price, meaning most bidders were unable to buy at the lowest price. Before the half-year book-closing, people don't usually take the risk (of building more positions) but the auction result shows there are people who are willing to take this risk," he added.

The 20-year yield declined 2.5 basis points to 1.745 percent , marking its lowest level in a month. The 30-year yield fell 2.5 point to 1.940 percent .

The 5 to 20-year yield spread shrank to 139.5 basis points, the tighest level in about a year, from 142 basis points on Monday.

The five-year yield rose 1 basis point to 0.350 percent , keeping to the upper end of its 0.3-0.35 percent range that it has been in place for the past month.

The 10-year bond yield inched up 0.5 basis point to 1.000 percent , but still within striking distance of a nine-month low of 0.970 percent hit last month.

Underscoring the bullish momentum that has driven the bond market for six months, December 10-year JGB futures were down 0.08 point at 142.57 2JGBv1, above their 20-day moving average at 142.55, and the kijun sen of the Ichimoku chart at 142.50. They dipped to 142.53 at one stage.

"The biggest risk in the JGB market is bond issuance becoming out of control, but that fear has eased after (former finance minister Yoshihiko) Noda was selected as prime minister," said a fund manager for a Japanese asset management firm. Noda is seen as a fiscal hawk.

He added that JGB yields could fall even further.

"When yields in U.S. Treasuries and Bunds are falling, it is better to think that JGB yields will fall eventually, especially as after today's auction, there aren't any major sales coming up this month," the fund manager added.

U.S. Treasuries prices finished lower on Monday and stayed almost flat in Asia on Tuesday, supported by concerns over the debt and banking crisis in Europe, with the 10-year yield remaining near a 60-year low. ($1 = 77.000 Japanese Yen) (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)