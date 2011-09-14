TOKYO, Sept 14 Japanese government bond futures
edged up on Wednesday, supported by safe-haven demand amid
ongoing concerns on the euro zone debt crisis and fears of
slowdown in the global economy, shrugging off a slip in U.S.
Treasuries.
* Underscoring the bullish momentum that has driven the bond
market for six months, December 10-year JGB futures inched up
0.05 point to 142.62 2JGBv1, above their 20-day moving average
at 142.57, and the kijun sen on their Ichimoku chart at 142.50.
* "People are hesitant to sell bonds because they think it
will be hard to solve the fundamental problems of the euro zone
... Signs of a slowing outlook for the global economy are also a
headwind for Japanese exporters," said a trader at a Japanese
bank.
* JGBs are also likely to be helped by a quiet supply
schedule ahead of half-year book closing on Sept. 30, he added.
* Cash bonds were also underpinned by the Bank of Japan's
outright purchase of JGBs on Wednesday, market participants
said.
* Medium-dated JGBs performed better than other maturities
as the five-year yield declined 1 basis point to 0.340 percent
, while the 10-year bond yield inched down 0.5
basis point to 0.995 percent .
* Superlongs, bonds with 20- and 30-year maturities, led
yield declines the previous day, bolstered by a strong 20-year
JGB auction. But their decline was moderate on Wednesday.
Twenty- and 30-year yields edged
down 0.5 basis points to 1.740 percent and 1.935 percent
respectively.
* Investors were waiting for signs of whether progress will
be made during a conference call planned between French
President Nicolas Sarkozy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou on Wednesday.
* U.S. Treasury prices fell on Tuesday as stock market gains
damped demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt. Benchmark
10-year yields rose to 1.99 percent from 1.95 percent on Monday
.
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)