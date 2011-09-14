TOKYO, Sept 14 Japanese government bond futures edged up on Wednesday, supported by safe-haven demand amid ongoing concerns on the euro zone debt crisis and fears of slowdown in the global economy, shrugging off a slip in U.S. Treasuries.

* Underscoring the bullish momentum that has driven the bond market for six months, December 10-year JGB futures inched up 0.05 point to 142.62 2JGBv1, above their 20-day moving average at 142.57, and the kijun sen on their Ichimoku chart at 142.50.

* "People are hesitant to sell bonds because they think it will be hard to solve the fundamental problems of the euro zone ... Signs of a slowing outlook for the global economy are also a headwind for Japanese exporters," said a trader at a Japanese bank.

* JGBs are also likely to be helped by a quiet supply schedule ahead of half-year book closing on Sept. 30, he added.

* Cash bonds were also underpinned by the Bank of Japan's outright purchase of JGBs on Wednesday, market participants said.

* Medium-dated JGBs performed better than other maturities as the five-year yield declined 1 basis point to 0.340 percent , while the 10-year bond yield inched down 0.5 basis point to 0.995 percent .

* Superlongs, bonds with 20- and 30-year maturities, led yield declines the previous day, bolstered by a strong 20-year JGB auction. But their decline was moderate on Wednesday. Twenty- and 30-year yields edged down 0.5 basis points to 1.740 percent and 1.935 percent respectively.

* Investors were waiting for signs of whether progress will be made during a conference call planned between French President Nicolas Sarkozy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou on Wednesday.

* U.S. Treasury prices fell on Tuesday as stock market gains damped demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt. Benchmark 10-year yields rose to 1.99 percent from 1.95 percent on Monday . (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)