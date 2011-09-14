* JGBs supported by concerns over euro zone debt crisis
* Five to 30-year yield spread shrinks to tightest in a
month
* Quiet supply schedule supports -traders
By Akiko Takeda
TOKYO, Sept 14 Japanese government bonds gained
on Wednesday, supported by safe-haven demand amid ongoing
concerns on the euro zone debt crisis and fears of slowdown in
the global economy.
Long-dated JGB prices were buoyed after Asian shares
extended losses as investors remained unconvinced that euro zone
leaders have a coherent plan to tackle the bloc's sovereign debt
problems, which many fear could trigger a new banking crisis.
"People are hesitant to sell bonds because they think it
will be hard to solve the fundamental problems of the euro zone
... Signs of a slowing outlook for the global economy are also a
headwind for Japanese exporters," said a trader at a Japanese
bank.
Underscoring the bullish momentum that has driven the bond
market for six months, December 10-year JGB futures were up 0.14
point to 142.71 2JGBv1, above their 20-day moving average at
142.58, and the kijun sen on their Ichimoku chart at 142.50.
The 10-year bond yield declined 1 basis point to 0.990
percent , approaching a nine-month low of 0.970
percent hit last month. The five-year yield declined 1 basis
point to 0.340 percent ,.
AMPLE CASH
JGBs are also seen being helped by a quiet supply schedule
and the likelihood that investors are holding ample cash ahead
of half-year book closing on Sept. 30, another trader for a
Japanese bank said.
"It is unlikely that this bullish momentum will change until
the next 10-year JGB auction in October."
Superlongs, bonds with 20- and 30-year maturities,
outperformed other sectors on the view that they are more
reasonable than other maturities such as medium-dated sectors,
market participants said.
Superlongs led yield declines the previous day, bolstered by
a strong 20-year JGB auction, flattening the yield curve.
The 20-year yield fell 1 percent to 1.735 percent
on Wednesday, while 30-year yields
dropped 1.5 basis points to 1.925 percent. They hit their lowest
since early August.
The 5 to 30-year yield spread shrank to 158.5 basis points,
the tightest level in about a month, from 159 basis points on
Tuesday.
U.S. Treasuries edged up in Asia on Wednesday, supported by
persistent concerns over a possible default from Athens ahead of
a conference call by the leaders of Germany, France and Greece
at 1600 GMT on Wednesday.
