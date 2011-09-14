* JGBs supported by concerns over euro zone debt crisis

* Five to 30-year yield spread shrinks to tightest in a month

* Quiet supply schedule supports -traders

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Sept 14 Japanese government bonds gained on Wednesday, supported by safe-haven demand amid ongoing concerns on the euro zone debt crisis and fears of slowdown in the global economy.

Long-dated JGB prices were buoyed after Asian shares extended losses as investors remained unconvinced that euro zone leaders have a coherent plan to tackle the bloc's sovereign debt problems, which many fear could trigger a new banking crisis.

"People are hesitant to sell bonds because they think it will be hard to solve the fundamental problems of the euro zone ... Signs of a slowing outlook for the global economy are also a headwind for Japanese exporters," said a trader at a Japanese bank.

Underscoring the bullish momentum that has driven the bond market for six months, December 10-year JGB futures were up 0.14 point to 142.71 2JGBv1, above their 20-day moving average at 142.58, and the kijun sen on their Ichimoku chart at 142.50.

The 10-year bond yield declined 1 basis point to 0.990 percent , approaching a nine-month low of 0.970 percent hit last month. The five-year yield declined 1 basis point to 0.340 percent ,.

AMPLE CASH

JGBs are also seen being helped by a quiet supply schedule and the likelihood that investors are holding ample cash ahead of half-year book closing on Sept. 30, another trader for a Japanese bank said.

"It is unlikely that this bullish momentum will change until the next 10-year JGB auction in October."

Superlongs, bonds with 20- and 30-year maturities, outperformed other sectors on the view that they are more reasonable than other maturities such as medium-dated sectors, market participants said.

Superlongs led yield declines the previous day, bolstered by a strong 20-year JGB auction, flattening the yield curve.

The 20-year yield fell 1 percent to 1.735 percent on Wednesday, while 30-year yields dropped 1.5 basis points to 1.925 percent. They hit their lowest since early August.

The 5 to 30-year yield spread shrank to 158.5 basis points, the tightest level in about a month, from 159 basis points on Tuesday.

U.S. Treasuries edged up in Asia on Wednesday, supported by persistent concerns over a possible default from Athens ahead of a conference call by the leaders of Germany, France and Greece at 1600 GMT on Wednesday. (Editing by Joseph Radford)