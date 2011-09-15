TOKYO, Sept 15 Japanese government bonds futures opened lower on Thursday as the Nikkei stock average climbed more than two percent at one stage after France and Germany said Greece would remain in the euro zone, though losses were limited in thin trade as participants continued to fret about Europe's festering problems ahead of a meeting of EU finance ministers on Friday.

* "The meeting (of finance ministers) will be an important one as U.S. Treasury Secretary Geithner is also attending. We need to make sure whether Germany is really willing to take proactive steps to rescue Greece," said Hidenori Suezawa, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

* Charts show the bullish momentum in JGBs remaining in place. December 10-year JGB futures were down 0.01 point at 142.70 2JGBv1, above their 20-day moving average at 142.58 and the kijun sen on their Ichimoku chart at 142.50.

* In cash bonds, 10-year JGBs underperformed other sectors. The benchmark 10-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.995 percent as profit-taking from investors such as Japanese banks weighed, traders said.

* But underscoring investor demand for safe-haven debt, the five-year yield remained unchanged at 0.340 percent and the 20-year yield declined 1 basis point to 1.730 percent , hovering at its lowest in about a month.

* Foreign investors continued to pour funds into yen fixed-income investments last week, data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed. They bought a net 762.1 billion yen ($9.9 billion) of long-term bonds, their biggest net buying in four months, and acquired 553.1 billion yen of short-term bills, with the yen having become something of a safe haven as the euro zone debt crisis deepens.

* Japanese investors sold 468.4 billion yen of foreign bonds in the same week, their first net selling in four weeks and their biggest net selling since early May.

($1 = 76.720 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)