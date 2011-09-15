* JGBs resilient amid fears of Greece default

* Five to 20 year yield spread remains narrow

* Foreign net buying of JGBs last week at 4-mth high

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Sept 15 Japanese government bonds remained firm on Thursday, supported by safe-haven bids as players continued to fret about the possibility of Greece defaulting, with the market's focus shifting to a meeting of EU finance ministers on Friday.

Superlongs in particular continue to be in favour, helped by demand not only from investors such as life insurers, but also by Japanese banks amid increasing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will introduce new easing measures next week, market players said.

The danger that a Greek debt default could roil bigger European economies was underlined this week as heavily exposed French banks' shares plunged and investor confidence in the euro zone's ability to surmount a sovereign debt crisis waned.

France and Germany provided some relief on Wednesday when they said Greece should remain in the euro zone but that soon ebbed.

"The meeting (of finance ministers) will be an important one as U.S. Treasury Secretary Geithner is also attending. We need to see whether Germany is really willing to take proactive steps to rescue Greece," said Hidenori Suezawa, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

December 10-year JGB futures inched 0.01 point lower to 142.70 2JGBv1 after earlier climbing as high as 142.76. They remain above their 20-day moving average at 142.58 and the kijun sen on their Ichimoku chart at 142.50.

Foreign investors continued to pour funds into yen fixed-income investments last week, data on Thursday showed.

They bought a net 762.1 billion yen ($9.9 billion) of long-term bonds, their biggest net buying in four months, and a net 553.1 billion yen of short-term bills.

The five- and 20-year yield spread was 140 basis points, near its tightest level in about a year marked two days ago as demand for long-dated bonds remained firm.

The 20-year yield was flat at 1.740 percent , hovering near its lowest level in about a month. The 30-year yield was down 0.5 basis point at 1.925 percent .

The benchmark 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.990 percent , remaining not far from a nine-month trough of 0.970 percent hit last month. The five-year yield was flat at 0.340 percent .

JGBs are also seen being helped by a quiet supply schedule ahead of half-year book closings on Sept. 30.

But the likelihood of increased JGB sales later this year to fund reconstruction after the March earthquake may prevent players from buying below a 0.3 percent yield for the five-year paper and below 1 percent for 10-year paper.

The government is now compiling a third extra budget, expected to be worth more than 10 trillion yen, mainly to cover reconstruction after the March earthquake and tsunami. It aims to submit it to parliament in October. ($1 = 76.720 Japanese Yen) (Additional reporting by Takefumi Ito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)