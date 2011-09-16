UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
TOKYO, Sept 15 Japanese government bond prices dipped on Friday in tandem with a retreat in U.S. bonds after major central banks' move to offer longer-term dollar liquidity to financial institutions and as Japanese investors took profits ahead of their book-closings later this month.
* The central banks' move sparked a sharp recovery in battered European bank shares, easing worries about an imminent banking crisis, and prompting unwinding in safe-haven buying of bonds.
* Benchmark JGB futures dropped 0.09 point to 142.61 JGBv1 but stayed above key support at the 20-day moving average, now at 142.58, as investors feel the euro zone's debt crisis is still far from resolved.
* The 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 1.000 percent . The 20-year JGB yield also rose 1 basis point, to 1.745 percent .
* Traders said there appeared to be profit-taking in the 10- and 20-year sectors, the best performers in the current quarter from July, and thus prime candidates for profit-taking.
* The 10-year yield has fallen 13 basis points while the 20-year has dropped 14 basis points, compared with declines of 9 basis points in the 30-year yield and 7.5 points in the five-year yield. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
