TOKYO, Sept 20 Japanese government bond prices
climbed on Tuesday after Standard & Poor's cut of Italy's debt
rating encouraged purchases of safe-haven assets but activity
was subdued ahead of a U.S. central bank meeting.
* S&P downgraded its unsolicited rating on Italy by one
notch to A/A-1 and kept its outlook negative, a surprise that
added to concerns of contagion in the debt-stressed euro zone.
* The benchmark 10-year yield declined 2 basis points to
0.985 percent while the five-year yield was down
1.5 basis points at 0.335 percent .
* Tokyo players were also reluctant to make major changes in
their positions during a three-day week, with Monday and Friday
national holidays.
* "It is unlikely the 10-year yield will go below 0.970
percent in the near term because the market is only open for
three days and as market participants are bracing for a Fed
meeting this week," says Katsutoshi Inadome, fixed income
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
The 0.970 percent level is a nine-month low marked in
August.
* A Reuters weekly survey also showed on Tuesday sentiment
in the JGB market for this week was holding steady, with market
players cautious about shifting positions ahead of half-year
book-closings on Sept. 30 and a Fed policy meeting this week.
* Hopes have grown that the Fed meeting will talk about or
at least hint at expanding the maturity base of its bond
holdings by buying longer-dated U.S. debt in a campaign called
"Operation Twist" at its two-day meeting that ends on Wednesday.
* While some say the measure has already been factored into
the JGB market, players are reluctant to push down bond yields
because the outcome of the meeting may generate a volatile
reaction in markets.
* December 10-year JGB futures rose 0.25 point to 142.77
2JGBv1, climbing to their highest level in two weeks.
* The Nikkei stock average fell 1.2 percent on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)