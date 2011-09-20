TOKYO, Sept 20 Japanese government bond prices climbed on Tuesday after Standard & Poor's cut of Italy's debt rating encouraged purchases of safe-haven assets but activity was subdued ahead of a U.S. central bank meeting.

* S&P downgraded its unsolicited rating on Italy by one notch to A/A-1 and kept its outlook negative, a surprise that added to concerns of contagion in the debt-stressed euro zone.

* The benchmark 10-year yield declined 2 basis points to 0.985 percent while the five-year yield was down 1.5 basis points at 0.335 percent .

* Tokyo players were also reluctant to make major changes in their positions during a three-day week, with Monday and Friday national holidays.

* "It is unlikely the 10-year yield will go below 0.970 percent in the near term because the market is only open for three days and as market participants are bracing for a Fed meeting this week," says Katsutoshi Inadome, fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The 0.970 percent level is a nine-month low marked in August.

* A Reuters weekly survey also showed on Tuesday sentiment in the JGB market for this week was holding steady, with market players cautious about shifting positions ahead of half-year book-closings on Sept. 30 and a Fed policy meeting this week.

* Hopes have grown that the Fed meeting will talk about or at least hint at expanding the maturity base of its bond holdings by buying longer-dated U.S. debt in a campaign called "Operation Twist" at its two-day meeting that ends on Wednesday.

* While some say the measure has already been factored into the JGB market, players are reluctant to push down bond yields because the outcome of the meeting may generate a volatile reaction in markets.

* December 10-year JGB futures rose 0.25 point to 142.77 2JGBv1, climbing to their highest level in two weeks.

* The Nikkei stock average fell 1.2 percent on Tuesday. (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)