* Activity subdued before Fed's meeting

* JGB futures volume lowest in a month

* Japan insurers' JGB buying highest on record in Aug

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Sept 20 Japanese government bond prices rose on Tuesday after Standard & Poor's cut of Italy's debt rating fanned fears about the euro zone debt crisis, but activity was subdued ahead of a U.S. central bank meeting.

Market players were also reluctant to make major changes in their positions during a three-day week, with Monday and Friday national holidays and ahead of half-year book closings on Sept. 30.

S&P downgraded its unsolicited rating on Italy by one notch to A/A-1 and kept its outlook negative, a surprise that added to concerns of contagion in the debt-stressed euro zone.

December 10-year JGB futures rose 0.21 point to 142.73 2JGBv1, a two-week high although volume was at a one-month low. The benchmark 10-year yield declined 1.5 basis points to 0.990 percent .

"It is unlikely the 10-year yield will go below 0.970 percent in the near term because the market is only open for three days and as market participants are bracing for a Fed meeting this week," says Katsutoshi Inadome, a fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The 0.970 percent level is a nine-month low marked in August.

The five-year yield dropped 1.5 basis points to 0.335 percent , falling at one point to a two-week low of 0.330 percent.

Hopes have grown that the U.S. Federal Reserve will talk about or at least hint at expanding the maturity base of its bond holdings by buying longer-dated U.S. debt in a campaign called "Operation Twist" at its two-day meeting that ends on Wednesday.

Some market players say Operation Twist has already been factored into the JGB market but that if the Fed goes beyond that to help the economy, yields may fall further.

Japanese insurers' net purchase of JGBs hit a record-high in August, data showed on Tuesday, with analysts saying they were encouraged to repatriate funds into yen bonds after hopes for Operation Twist pushed overseas yields lower.

Japanese insurers bought net 1.46 trillion yen ($19.1 billion) of JGBs, up sharply from 866.2 billion in July, with superlongs making up the bulk of their purchases, data stretching back to April 2004 showed.

The Nikkei stock average dropped 1.6 percent on Tuesday. (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)