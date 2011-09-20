* Activity subdued before Fed's meeting
* JGB futures volume lowest in a month
* Japan insurers' JGB buying highest on record in Aug
By Akiko Takeda
TOKYO, Sept 20 Japanese government bond prices
rose on Tuesday after Standard & Poor's cut of Italy's debt
rating fanned fears about the euro zone debt crisis, but
activity was subdued ahead of a U.S. central bank meeting.
Market players were also reluctant to make major changes in
their positions during a three-day week, with Monday and Friday
national holidays and ahead of half-year book closings on Sept.
30.
S&P downgraded its unsolicited rating on Italy by one notch
to A/A-1 and kept its outlook negative, a surprise that added to
concerns of contagion in the debt-stressed euro zone.
December 10-year JGB futures rose 0.21 point to 142.73
2JGBv1, a two-week high although volume was at a one-month
low. The benchmark 10-year yield declined 1.5 basis points to
0.990 percent .
"It is unlikely the 10-year yield will go below 0.970
percent in the near term because the market is only open for
three days and as market participants are bracing for a Fed
meeting this week," says Katsutoshi Inadome, a fixed income
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
The 0.970 percent level is a nine-month low marked in
August.
The five-year yield dropped 1.5 basis points to 0.335
percent , falling at one point to a two-week low of
0.330 percent.
Hopes have grown that the U.S. Federal Reserve will talk
about or at least hint at expanding the maturity base of its
bond holdings by buying longer-dated U.S. debt in a campaign
called "Operation Twist" at its two-day meeting that ends on
Wednesday.
Some market players say Operation Twist has already been
factored into the JGB market but that if the Fed goes beyond
that to help the economy, yields may fall further.
Japanese insurers' net purchase of JGBs hit a
record-high in August, data showed on Tuesday, with analysts
saying they were encouraged to repatriate funds into yen bonds
after hopes for Operation Twist pushed overseas yields lower.
Japanese insurers bought net 1.46 trillion yen ($19.1
billion) of JGBs, up sharply from 866.2 billion in July, with
superlongs making up the bulk of their purchases, data
stretching back to April 2004 showed.
The Nikkei stock average dropped 1.6 percent on
Tuesday.
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)