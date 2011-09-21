* Activity subdued before end of Fed meeting

* Worries over global economic growth underpinning JGBs

* Five-, 20-year yield spread tightest in a year

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Sept 21 Japanese government bond futures were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of a policy meeting at which the Federal Reserve is expected to take further easing steps.

Market players remained reluctant to make major changes in their positions during a three-day week, with Monday and Friday national holidays in Japan, and ahead of half-year book closings on Sept. 30, traders and fund managers said.

Meanwhile, worries over global economic growth kept supporting debt markets. The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that Europe and the United States could slip back into recession next year unless they quickly tackle economic problems that could infect the rest of the world.

"Because of half-year book closings, investors are hesitant to shift positions, and yields may have limited room to fall, but looking beyond that, yields are unlikely to go drastically higher because the euro zone debt crisis and a slowdown in the global economy should keep pressuring JGB yields downwards," said a fund manager for a Japanese asset management firm.

Charts kept showing bullish momentum. December 10-year JGB futures closed flat at 142.73 2JGBv1, keeping above key support from the kijun line at 142.56 on their daily Ichimoku chart.

The 10-year JGB yield inched down 0.5 basis point to 0.985 percent , declining to the lower end of its 0.985-1.000 percent range of the last few weeks. The yield marked a nine-month low of 0.970 percent in August.

On the other hand, the five-year yield rose 1 basis point to 0.345 percent .

The five- and 20-year yield spread shrank to 138 basis points, the tightest in a year, as the 20-year yield declined 1 basis point to 1.725 percent , its lowest in nearly two months.

Ten-year JGBs trimmed losses and superlongs such as 20 and 30 years were firmer after a strong liquidity-enhancing sale, through which the Ministry of Finance sold extra amounts of JGBs already in circulation on Wednesday.

CASH-RICH SUPPORT

Superlongs continued to be supported by demand from cash-rich Japanese investors, market players said.

Japanese insurers' net purchases of JGBs hit a record-high in August, data showed on Tuesday, with analysts saying they were encouraged to repatriate funds into yen bonds as hopes grew that the Fed would announce further monetary easing, perhaps in the form of selling shorter-dated Treasuries and buying longer-dated debt in an effort to reduce longer-dated interest rates, also known as "Operation Twist".

Japanese insurers bought a net 1.46 trillion yen ($19.1 billion) of JGBs, up sharply from 866.2 billion in July, with superlongs making up the bulk of their purchases, data stretching back to April 2004 showed.

But some market players say Operation Twist has already been factored into the JGB market, and if the Fed does not go beyond market expectations to help the economy, players will likely unwind positions, which could push long-dated debt yields higher.

"It really depends on how far U.S. yields rise, but if the 10-year Treasury yield rises far above 2 percent there would be some impact on yen bond yields, which would likely be pushed higher," says Shinji Nomura, chief fixed-income strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The Fed is expected to announce further monetary easing on Wednesday at 1815 GMT. (Editing by Joseph Radford)