* Activity subdued before end of Fed meeting
* Worries over global economic growth underpinning JGBs
* Five-, 20-year yield spread tightest in a year
By Akiko Takeda
TOKYO, Sept 21 Japanese government bond futures
were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of a
policy meeting at which the Federal Reserve is expected to take
further easing steps.
Market players remained reluctant to make major changes in
their positions during a three-day week, with Monday and Friday
national holidays in Japan, and ahead of half-year book closings
on Sept. 30, traders and fund managers said.
Meanwhile, worries over global economic growth kept
supporting debt markets. The International Monetary Fund said on
Tuesday that Europe and the United States could slip back into
recession next year unless they quickly tackle economic problems
that could infect the rest of the world.
"Because of half-year book closings, investors are hesitant
to shift positions, and yields may have limited room to fall,
but looking beyond that, yields are unlikely to go drastically
higher because the euro zone debt crisis and a slowdown in the
global economy should keep pressuring JGB yields downwards,"
said a fund manager for a Japanese asset management firm.
Charts kept showing bullish momentum. December 10-year JGB
futures closed flat at 142.73 2JGBv1, keeping above key
support from the kijun line at 142.56 on their daily Ichimoku
chart.
The 10-year JGB yield inched down 0.5 basis point to 0.985
percent , declining to the lower end of its
0.985-1.000 percent range of the last few weeks. The yield
marked a nine-month low of 0.970 percent in August.
On the other hand, the five-year yield rose 1 basis point to
0.345 percent .
The five- and 20-year yield spread shrank to 138 basis
points, the tightest in a year, as the 20-year yield declined 1
basis point to 1.725 percent , its lowest in
nearly two months.
Ten-year JGBs trimmed losses and superlongs such as 20 and
30 years were firmer after a strong liquidity-enhancing sale,
through which the Ministry of Finance sold extra amounts of JGBs
already in circulation on Wednesday.
CASH-RICH SUPPORT
Superlongs continued to be supported by demand from
cash-rich Japanese investors, market players said.
Japanese insurers' net purchases of JGBs hit a record-high
in August, data showed on Tuesday, with analysts saying they
were encouraged to repatriate funds into yen bonds as hopes grew
that the Fed would announce further monetary easing, perhaps in
the form of selling shorter-dated Treasuries and buying
longer-dated debt in an effort to reduce longer-dated interest
rates, also known as "Operation Twist".
Japanese insurers bought a net 1.46 trillion yen ($19.1
billion) of JGBs, up sharply from 866.2 billion in July, with
superlongs making up the bulk of their purchases, data
stretching back to April 2004 showed.
But some market players say Operation Twist has already been
factored into the JGB market, and if the Fed does not go beyond
market expectations to help the economy, players will likely
unwind positions, which could push long-dated debt yields
higher.
"It really depends on how far U.S. yields rise, but if the
10-year Treasury yield rises far above 2 percent there would be
some impact on yen bond yields, which would likely be pushed
higher," says Shinji Nomura, chief fixed-income strategist at
SMBC Nikko Securities.
The Fed is expected to announce further monetary easing on
Wednesday at 1815 GMT.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)