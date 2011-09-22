TOKYO, Sept 22 Japanese government bond prices rose on Thursday following sharp gains in long-dated U.S. bonds after the Federal Reserve unveiled a long anticipated plan to buy more long-term bonds.

* The yield on the 10-year Japanese government bonds fell as low as 0.965 percent , its lowest since November. It last traded at 0.970 percent, down 1.5 basis points on the day.

* The Fed said it will tilt its $2.85 trillion balance sheet to the longer end of the curve by selling shorter-term notes and using those funds to buy longer-dated Treasuries.

* Following the decision, U.S. 10-year bond yields dropped to new 60-year lows of 1.84 percent . Thirty-year bond yields fell 20 basis points to below 3 percent .

* "While it is unlikely that the Bank of Japan will do anything similar to the Fed's Operation Twist, Japanese bonds are likely to be supported in the near term as lower U.S. bond yields could prompt Japanese investors to shift funds back to Japan from U.S. bonds," said Akito Fukunaga, chief rates strategist at RBS.

* In line with the sharp flattening in the U.S. bond yield curve, the Japanese curve flattened as well.

* The 20-year JGB yield fell 3.0 basis points to 1.695 percent . In contrast, the five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.335 percent. The spread between the two shrank to 136 points, the narrowest in more than a year.

* Market players expect JGBs to be well supported in the near future as worries about the euro zone's debt crisis and a slowing U.S. economy are likely to encourage investors to park funds in Japanese bonds for now.

* "Europe has debt worries. The U.S. has employment problems. Japan has problems of its own. Developed countries are all in tough condition. So yield curves (in those countries) are likely to flatten further," said Takeo Okuhara, fund manager at Daiwa SB Investments. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)