TOKYO, Sept 22 Japanese government bond prices
rose on Thursday following sharp gains in long-dated U.S. bonds
after the Federal Reserve unveiled a long anticipated plan to
buy more long-term bonds.
* The yield on the 10-year Japanese government bonds fell as
low as 0.965 percent , its lowest since November.
It last traded at 0.970 percent, down 1.5 basis points on the
day.
* The Fed said it will tilt its $2.85 trillion balance sheet
to the longer end of the curve by selling shorter-term notes and
using those funds to buy longer-dated Treasuries.
* Following the decision, U.S. 10-year bond yields dropped
to new 60-year lows of 1.84 percent . Thirty-year
bond yields fell 20 basis points to below 3 percent .
* "While it is unlikely that the Bank of Japan will do
anything similar to the Fed's Operation Twist, Japanese bonds
are likely to be supported in the near term as lower U.S. bond
yields could prompt Japanese investors to shift funds back to
Japan from U.S. bonds," said Akito Fukunaga, chief rates
strategist at RBS.
* In line with the sharp flattening in the U.S. bond yield
curve, the Japanese curve flattened as well.
* The 20-year JGB yield fell 3.0 basis points to 1.695
percent . In contrast, the five-year yield fell
0.5 basis point to 0.335 percent. The spread between the two
shrank to 136 points, the narrowest in more than a year.
* Market players expect JGBs to be well supported in the
near future as worries about the euro zone's debt crisis and a
slowing U.S. economy are likely to encourage investors to park
funds in Japanese bonds for now.
* "Europe has debt worries. The U.S. has employment
problems. Japan has problems of its own. Developed countries are
all in tough condition. So yield curves (in those countries) are
likely to flatten further," said Takeo Okuhara, fund manager at
Daiwa SB Investments.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)