* 20-, 30-year yields hit 11-months low on solid investor
demand
* Japan CDS spread on rise, in line with rise in Asian
spreads
* Yield curve seen flattening further
* Shorter maturities give in to profit-taking
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Sept 22 Long-dated Japanese government
bond prices soared on Thursday, with their yields falling to
their lowest in almost a year, on solid demand from domestic
investors and after the U.S. central bank's move to extend the
duration of its bond holdings.
While the Japanese yield curve flattened as 20- and 30-year
bond yields fell sharply, Japan's sovereign debt CDS spread
widened near a record level in tandem with widening sovereign
spreads in Asia, and also to a certain extent Europe.
The Federal Reserve said it will buy $400 billion of
Treasuries in the six- to 30-year range by the end of June 2012,
while selling an equal amount of debt with maturities of three
years or less, a scheme widely anticipated and known as
"Operation Twist."
"While it is unlikely that the Bank of Japan will do
anything similar to the Fed's Operation Twist, Japanese bonds
are likely to be supported in the near term as lower U.S. bond
yields could prompt Japanese investors to shift funds back to
Japan from U.S. bonds," said Akito Fukunaga, chief rates
strategist at RBS.
Sharp falls in U.S. bond yields in the past two months are
reducing the attraction of U.S. bond investment for many
Japanese investors.
That is partly why Japanese life insurers' appetite for JGBs
has been strong since August, market players said.
Net purchases by Japanese insurers, many of which are big
buyer of superlongs such as 20- and 30-year bonds, hit a record
high of 1.46 trillion yen ($19.1 billion) in August.
"They had been waiting for yields to rise, thinking that
supplementary budgets for reconstruction after the earthquake
will boost bond issues and hence bond yields. But they are
giving up on such hopes," said a trader at a European brokerage.
Falls in superlong bond yields accelerated after Prime
Minister Yoshihiko Noda beat other candidates who were
considered less keen to curtail debt in Japan's ruling party
leadership election in late August.
The 20-year JGB yield fell 5 basis points to 11-month low of
1.675 percent . The 30-year JGB yield shed 4.0
basis points to 1.855 percent, having touched an 11-month low of
1.850 percent. .
The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell to a 10-month low of
0.970 percent before edging back to 0.980 percent, down 0.5
basis points on the day. .
Shorter maturities were capped by profit-taking, with the
five-year yield rising 0.5 basis point to 0.345 percent
.
The spread between five- and 20-year yields shrank to 133
points, the narrowest in more than a year.
"I think the yield curve will flatten further in this
environment. The 20-year will perhaps fall to around 1.5
percent," the trader added.
Euroyen interest rate futures dipped <0#JEY:> on
disappointment that the Fed did not cut rates on banks' excess
reserves, which in turn dashed hopes the BOJ might follow suit
soon.
But fear of a banking crisis in Europe and a U.S. recession
is likely to keep Japanese investors' money in JGBs for the time
being.
"Europe has debt worries. The U.S. has employment problems.
Japan has problems of its own. Developed countries are all in
tough condition. So yield curves (in those countries) are likely
to flatten further," said Takeo Okuhara, fund manager at Daiwa
SB Investments.
While the cash bond market, dominated by domestic investors,
remained well supported, Japan's sovereign debt CDS spreads were
on the rise, though traders said the rise appears to reflect
rises in Asian and European sovereign spreads.
Japan's five-year CDS traded at 137 basis points
, near a record high of 140 bps just after the
March 11 earthquake as spreads for China, South Korea and other
Asian currencies soar as emerging currencies come under
pressure.
Japan's sovereign CDS spreads have a high correlation with
the overall sovereign CDS market, rather than JGBs, as the
products are used mostly by global players.
But some market players also said JGBs' safe-haven status
may be growingly called into a question if Japan's current
account balance tilts to more deficits.
Japan is normally running a current account surplus, in
other words, saving more than spending outside, making it
possible to finance its huge public debt domestically.
Japan ran a trade deficit in August due to spike in imports
of natural gas and oil as many of the country's nuclear plants
are shutting down after the accident in Fukushima.
"If the trade deficit continues, then that could change the
whole argument about Japan being safe," said Daiwa SB
Investments' Okuhara.
($1 = 76.420 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)