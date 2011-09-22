* 20-, 30-year yields hit 11-months low on solid investor demand

* Japan CDS spread on rise, in line with rise in Asian spreads

* Yield curve seen flattening further

* Shorter maturities give in to profit-taking

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Sept 22 Long-dated Japanese government bond prices soared on Thursday, with their yields falling to their lowest in almost a year, on solid demand from domestic investors and after the U.S. central bank's move to extend the duration of its bond holdings.

While the Japanese yield curve flattened as 20- and 30-year bond yields fell sharply, Japan's sovereign debt CDS spread widened near a record level in tandem with widening sovereign spreads in Asia, and also to a certain extent Europe.

The Federal Reserve said it will buy $400 billion of Treasuries in the six- to 30-year range by the end of June 2012, while selling an equal amount of debt with maturities of three years or less, a scheme widely anticipated and known as "Operation Twist."

"While it is unlikely that the Bank of Japan will do anything similar to the Fed's Operation Twist, Japanese bonds are likely to be supported in the near term as lower U.S. bond yields could prompt Japanese investors to shift funds back to Japan from U.S. bonds," said Akito Fukunaga, chief rates strategist at RBS.

Sharp falls in U.S. bond yields in the past two months are reducing the attraction of U.S. bond investment for many Japanese investors.

That is partly why Japanese life insurers' appetite for JGBs has been strong since August, market players said.

Net purchases by Japanese insurers, many of which are big buyer of superlongs such as 20- and 30-year bonds, hit a record high of 1.46 trillion yen ($19.1 billion) in August.

"They had been waiting for yields to rise, thinking that supplementary budgets for reconstruction after the earthquake will boost bond issues and hence bond yields. But they are giving up on such hopes," said a trader at a European brokerage.

Falls in superlong bond yields accelerated after Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda beat other candidates who were considered less keen to curtail debt in Japan's ruling party leadership election in late August.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 5 basis points to 11-month low of 1.675 percent . The 30-year JGB yield shed 4.0 basis points to 1.855 percent, having touched an 11-month low of 1.850 percent. .

The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell to a 10-month low of 0.970 percent before edging back to 0.980 percent, down 0.5 basis points on the day. .

Shorter maturities were capped by profit-taking, with the five-year yield rising 0.5 basis point to 0.345 percent .

The spread between five- and 20-year yields shrank to 133 points, the narrowest in more than a year.

"I think the yield curve will flatten further in this environment. The 20-year will perhaps fall to around 1.5 percent," the trader added.

Euroyen interest rate futures dipped <0#JEY:> on disappointment that the Fed did not cut rates on banks' excess reserves, which in turn dashed hopes the BOJ might follow suit soon.

But fear of a banking crisis in Europe and a U.S. recession is likely to keep Japanese investors' money in JGBs for the time being.

"Europe has debt worries. The U.S. has employment problems. Japan has problems of its own. Developed countries are all in tough condition. So yield curves (in those countries) are likely to flatten further," said Takeo Okuhara, fund manager at Daiwa SB Investments.

While the cash bond market, dominated by domestic investors, remained well supported, Japan's sovereign debt CDS spreads were on the rise, though traders said the rise appears to reflect rises in Asian and European sovereign spreads.

Japan's five-year CDS traded at 137 basis points , near a record high of 140 bps just after the March 11 earthquake as spreads for China, South Korea and other Asian currencies soar as emerging currencies come under pressure.

Japan's sovereign CDS spreads have a high correlation with the overall sovereign CDS market, rather than JGBs, as the products are used mostly by global players.

But some market players also said JGBs' safe-haven status may be growingly called into a question if Japan's current account balance tilts to more deficits.

Japan is normally running a current account surplus, in other words, saving more than spending outside, making it possible to finance its huge public debt domestically.

Japan ran a trade deficit in August due to spike in imports of natural gas and oil as many of the country's nuclear plants are shutting down after the accident in Fukushima.

"If the trade deficit continues, then that could change the whole argument about Japan being safe," said Daiwa SB Investments' Okuhara. ($1 = 76.420 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)