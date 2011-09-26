TOKYO, Sept 26 Twenty- and 30-year Japanese
government bonds inched lower on Monday as investors took
profits to cover losses in Tokyo shares ahead of Sept. 30, when
many participants close their books for the first-half.
* The 20-year yield was up 0.5 basis point at 1.680 percent
, after hitting 1.675 percent, its lowest since
October last year.
* "Long bonds, which had been performing better than other
maturities, may be weighed down by profit-taking in the next few
days if shares fall further, but after book closings bonds are
likely to be well-supported by cash-rich investors," said Shogo
Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch.
* The Nikkei share average fell to a six-month
intraday low of 8,374.85 on Monday as it caught up with Wall
Street losses after a three-day weekend, and as investors
worried about Greece's ongoing debt woes and the possibility of
default by Athens.
* December 10-year JGB futures were up 0.12 at 142.78
2JGBv1, extending some gains from earlier this morning as the
Nikkei fell below the key 8,400 level, players said.
* Cash bonds in medium maturities performed better in tandem
with JGB futures, with the five-year yield edging down 0.5 basis
point to 0.340 percent .
* The benchmark 10-year yield inched down 0.5
basis point to 0.975 percent, hovering near an 11-month low of
0.965 percent marked on Thursday.
* Sentiment in the JGB market jumped high into positive
territory after the U.S. central bank last week moved to extend
the duration of its bond holdings, a Reuters weekly survey
showed on Monday.
The survey's JGB bull-bear diffusion index, calculated by
subtracting the number of bearish market players from the number
of bullish players, surged to plus 26 from minus 4 in the
previous survey .
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)