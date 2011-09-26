* 20-, 30-year yields inch up from 11-month lows

* Share prices eyed ahead of half-year book closing

* Two-year yield marks 11-month low

* JGB bull-bear diffusion index jumps to +26 from -4 -- survey

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Sept 26 Superlong Japanese government bonds slipped on Monday, with their yields edging up from the lowest in almost a year, as investors took profits to cover losses in Tokyo stocks before they close their books for the first half on Sept. 30.

But JGB futures and mid- to long-dated cash bond prices inched higher, supported by safe-harbour demand from Japanese investors due to fears of a European banking crisis and a U.S. recession.

The 20-year yield inched up 0.5 basis point to 1.680 percent . The 30-year yield also rose 0.5 basis point, to 1.850 percent . On Thursday, they had both hit their lowest levels since October last year.

"Superlongs, which had been performing better than other maturities, may be weighed down by profit-taking in the next few days before book-closings if shares fall further," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The Nikkei share average marked its lowest close since April 2009 on Monday as it caught up with Wall Street losses after a three-day weekend, falling in line with other risk assets on worries about a Greek debt default.

Weak share prices underpinned JGB futures. December 10-year JGB futures were up 0.06 point at 142.72, after rising to 142.78 at one point 2JGBv1.

Cash bonds in medium and long-dated maturities performed better in tandem with JGB futures. The benchmark 10-year yield inched down 0.5 basis point to 0.975 percent, near an 11-month low of 0.965 percent marked on Thursday. The five-year yield was flat at 0.345 percent .

The two-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.120 percent, marking an 11-month low.

After the book closings, bonds are expected to be well-supported by cash-rich investors, analysts said.

Although most players don't expect drastic falls in JGBs yields from current multimonth-low levels, worries about European and U.S. factors are likely keep Japanese investors' money in JGBs for the time being, helping yields to fall gradually.

Falls in long-dated JGB yields accelerated after Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda beat other candidates who were considered less keen to curtail debt in Japan's ruling party leadership election in late August.

"There might be a moment towards the end of this year when we see plans for bond issuance to fund reconstruction from the earthquake, but we now know it won't be something to fear," said a fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

Sentiment in the JGB market soared after the U.S. Federal Reserve last week moved to extend the duration of its bond holdings, a Reuters weekly survey showed on Monday.

The survey's JGB bull-bear diffusion index, calculated by subtracting the number of bearish market players from the number of bullish players, surged to plus 26 from minus 4 in the previous survey .

But the median forecast of market players for the 10-year JGB yield at the end of the week was 0.980 percent , the same level as its close on Thursday. (Editing by Chris Gallagher)