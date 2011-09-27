TOKYO, Sept 27 Japanese government bonds inched down on Tuesday on hopes that officials will be able to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis, reviving some appetite for risk assets such as stocks and reducing demand for safe-haven government debt.

* European Central Bank policymakers said on Monday that officials were working to increase the firepower of the region's rescue fund in their latest effort to staunch a crisis that U.S. President Barack Obama said was "scaring the world".

* December 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 closed the morning session down 0.16 point at 142.56, but recouped losses from their lowest in about two weeks at 142.48.

* In cash bonds, long-dated maturities, which had been performing well after the U.S. central bank's move to extend the duration of its bond holdings, were weighed down. The benchmark 10-year yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.990 percent , moving away from an 11-month low of 0.965 percent marked on Thursday.

* Some analysts expect JGBs with longer maturities to face profit-taking ahead of Sept 30, when many Japanese investors close their books for the half-year, especially after the yield curve flattened sharply. The five- and 20-year yield spread shrank to 133 basis points on Thursday, its tightest since August 2010, and it remained as tight as 134 basis points on Tuesday.

* But significant rises in those yields were seen as unlikely. "Although hopes are growing, the official plans to contain Europe's sovereign debt contagion have not yet been released," said Takafumi Yamawaki, chief rates strategist at JPMorgan.

"JGB yields are expected to stay around current levels this week ahead of book closing ... they may find clearer direction when the official plans for the euro zone come out."

* The Ministry of Finance set a 0.1 percent coupon on the 2.6 trillion yen ($34 billion) of two-year JGBs it is offering on Tuesday, unchanged from the previous sale in August where the coupon was the lowest since October. The auction results come out at 12:45 p.m. (0345GMT).

* Analysts expect only a modest drop in two-year yield as they say it is already very low and has limited room to fall from current levels. The two-year yield (No 308) inched up 0.5 basis point at 0.125 percent after plumbing an 11-month trough of 0.120 percent on Monday.

* But the new paper is likely to be digested smoothly, underpinned by demand from cash-rich investors such as big Japanese banks, with expectations that the Bank of Japan will maintain its monetary easing stance. Some participants expect safe-harbour demand from overseas investors due to fears of a European banking crisis and a U.S. recession.

* The Nikkei stock average rose 1.8 percent on Tuesday .

($1 = 76.380 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)