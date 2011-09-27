* Waning investor pessimism reduces appetite for JGBs

* Ten-year yield hits highest in a wk, moves in tandem with Treasuries

* Curve bear-steepens as 5-/20-yr spread off one-year low

* Two-yr JGB sale draws moderate demand

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Sept 27 Japanese government bonds fell on Tuesday on hopes that officials will be able to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis, reviving some appetite for risk assets such as stocks and reducing demand for safe-haven government debt.

But losses were limited as a concrete plan to combat Europe's debt woes is yet to be announced and as investors were unwilling to shift their positions too much ahead of this week's half-year book closing in Japan.

"Although hopes are growing, the official plans to contain Europe's sovereign debt contagion have not yet been released," said Takafumi Yamawaki, chief rates strategist at JPMorgan.

"JGB yields are expected to stay around current levels this week ahead of book closing ... they may find clearer direction when the official plans for the euro zone come out."

December 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell to their lowest in about two weeks at 142.48 on Tuesday, breaking technical support such as the kijun line on the Ichimoku chart and their 25-day moving average hovering around 142.55-60.

The Nikkei stock average rose nearly three percent on Tuesday from the previous day's 2-1/2 year closing low.

In cash bonds, long-dated maturities, which had been performing well after the U.S. central bank's move to extend the duration of its bond holdings, were weighed down. The benchmark 10-year yield rose 2.5 basis points to 1.000 percent , moving away from an 11-month low of 0.965 percent marked on Thursday and hitting its highest in a week.

Some analysts expect JGBs with longer maturities to face profit-taking ahead of Sept 30, when many Japanese investors close their books for the half-year, especially after the yield curve flattened sharply. The yield curve bear-steepened as the five- and 20-year yield spread widened to 136 basis points, 3 basis points higher than the one-year low hit on Thursday.

JGB players were also seen staying on the sidelines as there is upside risk this week with the Greek government voting on Tuesday on new austerity measures needed to secure aid. Germany votes later this week on the earlier EFSF structure.

HOLDING FIRM

Meanwhile, short and medium-dated cash bonds held firmer than long bonds, with the No 308 two-year yield inching 0.5 basis point higher to 0.125 percent , after plumbing an 11-month trough of 0.120 percent on Monday, supported by demand from cash-rich investors such as big Japanese banks, with expectations that the Bank of Japan will maintain its monetary easing stance.

Tuesday's 2.6 trillion yen ($34 billion) two-year JGB auction drew moderate demand with the tail, the difference between the lowest and average accepted price, tightening to 0.004 from 0.008 at the previous sale in August. For past auction results click .

Although some participants expect safe-harbour demand from overseas investors due to fears of a European banking crisis and a U.S. recession, the room for yields to drop at the short-end of the curve is seen as limited as it is unlikely the BOJ will take additional steps on the economy at its meeting next week.

"Because the Fed didn't cut rates on banks' excess reserves last week, which in turn dashed hopes the BOJ might follow suit at its next meeting, that really limits the scope for two-year yields to fall from current levels," said a trader at a European brokerage.

($1 = 76.380 Japanese Yen)