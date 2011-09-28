* Activity subdued ahead of half-yr book closing

* Votes on EFSF awaited

* Yield curve steepens on profit-taking

* Funding strain not seen before half-yr end

By Hideyuki Sano and Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Sept 28 Japanese government bond futures were mostly flat on Wednesday as domestic market players refrained from active trading ahead of half-year book closing later in the week, though the curve mimicked its U.S. counterpart by steepening slightly.

Many investors were eager to take profits at yields below 1 percent, as historically falls below that level have never been sustainable and are always followed by selloffs, such as in August and October last year.

"Investors say they have never had a good time buying 10-year bonds below 1 percent," said Koji Ochiai, chief market economist at Mizuho Investors Securities.

Ten-year cash JGB yields were unchanged at 1.000 percent , off a 10-month low of 0.965 percent hit last week.

On the other hand, short-covering by short-term players following declines in JGBs in the past few days has been enough to support the market.

Ten-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 were down 0.03 point at 142.45. Trading volume remained subdued at 15,700 lots, far below the average daily volume around 22,000 so far this year.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 2 basis points to 1.730 percent , and the 30-year yield climbed 2.5 basis points to 1.905 percent , causing the yield curve to steepen, after the U.S. curve steepened on Tuesday.

Long-end U.S. bond yields rose on Tuesday on hopes for a bigger bailout fund in Europe.

SWAP MARKET

In the yen interest rate swap market, a U.S. bank was seen carrying out a steepening play, traders said.

The yield curve had bull-flattened as yields on long bonds had declined sharply after the U.S. central bank's move to extend the duration of its bond holdings last week, but they have been facing a rebound.

But activity was increasingly subdued ahead of half-year book closing this week, market players said.

"We saw some paying in 10-year swaps until yesterday, possibly by players looking to make profits out of long positions, but such flows are fading," said a trader for a Japanese bank.

"It's really getting quiet ahead of book closing and as investors are waiting to see the situation in the euro zone ... JGBs won't show clear direction until next week."

Finland will vote on the enlargement of the EU rescue fund, the EFSF, agreed back in July later on Wednesday, while Germany's parliament votes on Thursday.

At the short-end of the market, the overnight call rate was trading at around 0.07-0.08 percent. There was little sign of a funding strain for the financial half-year ending on Sept 30, with the overnight repo rate starting on Sept. 30 trading around 0.105 percent. (Editing by Joseph Radford)