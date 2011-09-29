TOKYO, Sept 29 Japanese government bond futures inched up on Thursday, as ongoing uncertainty about a resolution to the debt debacle in Europe boosted fears about a slowdown in U.S. growth, prompting a sell-off in U.S. stocks and pushing the Nikkei lower.

* December 10-year JGB futures were up 0.06 point at 142.51 2JGBv1. But trading volume remained subdued at 3,755 lots by mid-day on Thursday, far below the average daily volume of around 22,000 lots so far this year, as most Japanese investors are on the sidelines ahead of half-year book closings this week.

* "Most people should be finished with their position adjustments before book closings and there is not much incentive to move unless shares fall sharply," said a fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

* In cash bonds, the 10-year yield was down 1 basis point at 0.995 percent, but still off a 10-month low of 0.965 percent marked last week .

* Many investors were eager to take profits at yields below 1 percent, as historically falls below that level have never been sustainable and are always followed by selloffs, such as in August and October last year.

* But upside room for JGB yields is also seen limited. "Even if the euro zone debt crisis eases, concerns over global economic slowdown won't fade and this should support JGBs," the fund manager said.

Strategists expect investor demand to increase above 1 percent on the 10-year yield, and they see the yield staying around that level looking beyond book closings.

* The Nikkei average dropped 1 percent to 8,531.02 by the midday break, heading back toward Monday's a 2-1/2 year closing low. (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)