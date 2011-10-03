TOKYO Oct 3 Japanese government bond futures trimmed early gains on Monday, weighed down by broker hedging and position squaring ahead of a 10-year JGB auction on Tuesday.

* December 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 inched up 0.10 point to an early high of 142.33 as fears the euro zone debt crisis would dampen global growth dented investor appetite for risk assets such as stocks, though they later sunk into negative territory at 142.22, weighed by hedge selling. They were up 0.04 point at 142.27 at midday.

* The Nikkei stock average dropped over 2 percent on Monday.

* "It is hard to predict how investors will behave in the second half of this fiscal year (ending in March 2012) as it has just started," said a trader for a foreign bank.

* The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 1.025 percent , while the five-year yield was down 1 basis point at 0.360 percent.

* The impact from the tankan survey released by the Bank of Japan on Monday was subdued as the results were in line with expectations, according to market participants.

* Japanese business sentiment recovered in the third quarter from the post-earthquake shock, but a strong yen and Europe's debt crisis made companies cautious about the outlook.

* "Business sentiment recovered, but the numbers reflect survey results mainly collected at the beginning of September, and do not factor in stock market plunges we saw by the end of the month," said Hidenori Suezawa, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"Big manufacturers expect the dollar to average 81 yen in the fiscal year to March 2012, but that is not taking into account the recent surge in the yen ... that makes it a difficult factor to trade JGBs on."

* Sentiment in the JGB market worsened slightly ahead of a 10-year note auction, though the 10-year yield was expected to remain near 1 percent, a Reuters weekly survey showed on Monday.

* The Ministry of Finance will offer 2.2 trillion yen ($28.5 billion) of 10-year JGBs on Tuesday.

($1 = 77.080 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)