TOKYO Oct 4 Japanese government bond futures gained on Tuesday, as stocks extend losses from the previous day's steep declines with investors continuing to flee riskier assets on growing doubts over Greece's ability to avoid default, sending the 10-year yield below the key 1 percent level.

* Growing fears of global financial turmoil and recession prompted participants in the JGB market to cover short positions which had been created to hedge ahead of Tuesday's 10-year bond auction, players said.

* "Even though the JGB market is bracing for today's 10-year auction, futures are rising quite significantly along with an increase in volume. Some players may have been forced to cover short positions they created ahead of the sale," a trader at a European brokerage said.

* December 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 had risen 0.29 point to 142.55 by midday, having hit their highest in a week at 142.62, and charts were regaining the bullish momentum that had been weakening in the past few days. Their volume rose to over 14,800 lots at midday, surpassing one-day volume on Monday.

* The Nikkei share average dropped on Tuesday to a 6-1/2 month low.

* The benchmark 10-year yield declined 3 basis points to 0.995 percent, approaching a 10-month low of 0.965 percent. The five-year yield fell 2 basis points to 0.340 percent.

* In JGB market, many investors have been cautious about buying at yields below 1 percent as historically falls below that level have not been sustainable and are always followed by selloffs, such as in November last year.

"The focus is on how much demand we can expect from investors at the tender," the trader said.

* The Ministry of Finance set a 1.0 percent coupon on the 2.2 trillion ($28.7 billion) of 10-year JGBs it is offering Tuesday, down from 1.1 percent at the previous sale in September and the lowest since November last year.

Uncertainty over the euro zone debt crisis was seen underpinning safe-haven demand for the paper, but some may hold off from the tender as the maturity is not particularly attractive on the yield curve, market participants said.

The MOF releases the results of the offering at 12:45 p.m (0345 GMT).

* The market's overwhelming focus on Greece's financial woes overshadowed a better-than-expected reading from the U.S. Institute of Supply Management's September manufacturing index and a rise in construction spending, potential evidence that the U.S. economy can avoid a recession.

European policymakers met on Monday to discuss ways to leverage the euro zone's rescue fund and pressure Greece to implement agreed structural reforms. (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)