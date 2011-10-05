TOKYO Oct 5 Japanese government bond futures were mostly flat on Wednesday, with market participants reluctant to shift positions as they focus on the struggle to keep Europe's debt crisis from infecting its banks.

* The 10-year cash yield stayed below the key 1 percent level after falling a day earlier on safe-haven demand. It was flat at 0.990 percent on Wednesday, near a 10-month low of 0.965 percent hit in September.

* "I feel financial markets have overreacted in recent days, with JGB yields marking multi-month lows, but the debt crisis in the euro zone is not likely to be resolved easily," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. "JGBs are expected to remain firm because investors have so much cash to invest."

He added that he may cut his 10-year yield forecast for the second half of the current fiscal year ending in March 2012 from 0.8-1.3 percent.

* The yield curve steepened as superlongs such as 20- and 30-years underperformed. Although the amount was small, profit-taking from investors such as Japanese banks was weighing on 20-year bonds, traders said. The 20-year yield inched up 0.5 basis point to 1.710 percent and the 30-year yield climbed 1.5 basis points to 1.915 percent.

* December 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 inched up 0.03 point to 142.57, after dipping earlier on Wednesday, shrugging off falls in U.S. Treasuries the previous day.

* U.S. Treasuries prices declined on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve chairman reiterated the U.S. central bank is ready to take more steps to help the economy, reducing investor anxiety and the safe-haven allure of bonds.

Bond prices, which some analysts see as overstretched, reversed an early rise tied to a debate among European officials over making banks take bigger losses on their Greek debt holdings, as well as a delay in a vital financial payment to Athens until mid-November.

* The Nikkei stock average fell 0.8 percent on Wednesday, losing its grip on early gains as bank shares slipped. (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)