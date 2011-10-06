CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed as oil prices slip
TOKYO Oct 6 Japanese government bonds inched down on Thursday as Europe's efforts to aid the region's financial sector bolstered risk appetite and dented the allure of safe-haven debt.
* But losses were limited with demand from investors lending support, market participants said. December 10-year JGB futures <2JGBv1 trimmed losses to stand at 142.70, down 0.03 points on the day after declining as low as 142.62.
* Charts continue to indicate bullish momentum with futures staying above the 20-day moving average of 142.58 and the Ichimoku kijun-sen at 142.46.
* If Europe decides to aid the region's financial sector, it may lift investor appetite for risk assets, a trader at a Japanese bank said, but added that it would not trigger a sharp fall in JGB prices as the slowdown in the global economy is expected to persist at least for six months.
"1.05-1.1 percent for the 10-year yield is a good level to buy," he said.
* The 10-year JGB yield inched up 1 basis point to 0.975 percent, but remained near a 10-month low of 0.965 percent marked in September. The five-year yield was flat at 0.340 percent.
* Foreign investors bought a net 258.8 billion yen ($3.4 billion) of Japanese bonds in the week ending October 1, after offloading them in the previous two weeks, data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed.
They also bought a net 431.3 billion of yen bills as the euro zone debt crisis and concerns over slowdown in the global economy likely increased the safe-haven allure of JGBs.
* Prices of long-term U.S. debt have shown their best performance since the last three months of 2008. The same maturities in JGBs gained for a second straight quarter in July-September, but the advances were subdued compared with the previous quarter.
($1 = 76.950 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
