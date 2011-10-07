* ECB steps, hopes of bank recapitalisation dent safe-haven
demand
* Investors stay on sidelines before U.S. jobs data
* JGB futures briefly dip below technical support
* BOJ keeps monetary policy unchanged as widely expected
By Akiko Takeda
TOKYO, Oct 7 Japanese government bond futures
slipped on Friday after the European Central Bank took steps to
contain the euro zone debt crisis by pumping cash into the
banking system, reducing safe-haven bids for bonds and lifting
share prices.
Investors have been looking to purchase JGBs on dips to meet
their investment plans for the second half of fiscal year, but
they largely stuck to the sidelines on Friday before a key U.S.
jobs report due later in the day, market participants said.
"Investors had been eager to buy until yesterday, especially
those who couldn't buy the new 10-year bonds at the auction on
Tuesday, but they have become very quiet," said a trader at an
European brokerage firm.
The 10-year yield climbed 1.5 basis points to
0.990 percent, after slipping on Thursday to match a 10-month
low of 0.965 percent marked in September.
Superlongs, 20- and 30-year bonds, performed better than
other maturities after the yield curve steepened earlier this
week. The 20-year yield was at 1.700 percent and
the 30-year yield at 1.900 percent, both
declining 1 basis point.
December 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 were down 0.09 point
at 142.64, after briefly breaking below support at the Ichimoku
kijun-sen at 142.56.
New claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose slightly less
than expected last week, hinting at an improved labour market a
day before the closely watched non-farm payrolls report due at
1230 GMT.
Economists polled by Reuters expect employers added 60,000
jobs in September after no net hirings in August.
But JGB losses are expected to be limited with the 10-year
yield seen staying near 1 percent as Japanese investors with
ample cash are eager to buy on dips.
"The recent unwinding of 'risk-off' positions didn't have
much influence on JGBs. If the U.S. jobs report shows strong
figures, we may see more unwinding, but a sharp correction in
JGB prices is unlikely as investors' concerns are centred on the
euro zone debt crisis, which will not be resolved easily," said
a fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.
In addition, concerns about additional debt sales to finance
Japan's already drafted extra budget have somewhat receded, as
many now expect them to be smaller than initially thought.
Many players, therefore, see room for yields on long-dated
JGBs to fall as JGBs have underperformed U.S. Treasuries, which
have just marked a robust third quarter. Prices of long-term
U.S. debt have shown their best performance since the last three
months of 2008. The same maturities in JGBs gained for the
second straight quarter in July-September, but advances were
subdued compared with the previous quarter.
Investors, however, have been cautious about buying at
10-year yields below 1 percent as historically falls below that
level have not been sustainable and are followed by selloffs,
such as in November last year.
The ECB, wary of the region's fiscal woes spiralling into a
global crisis, said it will revive 12-month loan operations and
purchases of covered bonds, though it kept key interest rates
unchanged at 1.50 percent.
The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy unchanged as widely
expected on Friday, holding off on tapping its depleted policy
arsenal for now although fears of a global recession and
Europe's debt crisis are clouding the outlook for the fragile
economy.
(Editing by Chris Gallagher)