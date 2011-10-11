TOKYO Oct 11 Japanese government bond prices
fell on Tuesday after Germany and France pledged to deliver a
plan protecting Europe's banks, easing fears about the region's
debt crisis and supporting stocks and other risk assets while
denting demand for government debt.
* JGBs' losses were limited, however, as many market
participants doubt that risk assets such as stocks have much
room for further gains, given concerns over whether the euro
zone policymakers will be able to form a united response to the
debt crisis.
* "Considering the recovery in the stock market, JGBs'
losses are limited. Hopes for a soft landing (from the euro zone
crisis) are growing, but I think market participants are still
sensitive to bad news," says a trader at a European brokerage
firm.
* A Reuters survey also showed that market participants do
not think the 10-year yield will rise sharply this week even
though sentiment towards JGBs has turned abruptly bearish.
* December 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 ended the morning
session at 142.48, down 0.16 point. They dipped as low as
142.35, breaking below the Ichimoku kijun-sen and tenkan-sen,
which have been providing support, but held above the upper end
of the cloud.
* The 10-year JGB yield was up 1.5 basis
points at 0.995 percent, holding near a 10-month low of 0.965
percent hit in September. The five-year yield
edged up 1 basis point to 0.355 percent.
* The Nikkei share average jumped 2 percent to a
three-week high.
* German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Nicolas Sarkozy said on Sunday that they had set a goal of
formulating a sustainable answer to Greece's debt woes.
They aim to agree on how to recapitalise European banks and
present a plan for accelerating economic coordination in the
euro zone by the time a Group of 20 summit convenes in Cannes,
France, on Nov. 3-4. For details, see
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda)