TOKYO Oct 11 Japanese government bond prices fell on Tuesday after Germany and France pledged to deliver a plan protecting Europe's banks, easing fears about the region's debt crisis and supporting stocks and other risk assets while denting demand for government debt.

* JGBs' losses were limited, however, as many market participants doubt that risk assets such as stocks have much room for further gains, given concerns over whether the euro zone policymakers will be able to form a united response to the debt crisis.

* "Considering the recovery in the stock market, JGBs' losses are limited. Hopes for a soft landing (from the euro zone crisis) are growing, but I think market participants are still sensitive to bad news," says a trader at a European brokerage firm.

* A Reuters survey also showed that market participants do not think the 10-year yield will rise sharply this week even though sentiment towards JGBs has turned abruptly bearish.

* December 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 ended the morning session at 142.48, down 0.16 point. They dipped as low as 142.35, breaking below the Ichimoku kijun-sen and tenkan-sen, which have been providing support, but held above the upper end of the cloud.

* The 10-year JGB yield was up 1.5 basis points at 0.995 percent, holding near a 10-month low of 0.965 percent hit in September. The five-year yield edged up 1 basis point to 0.355 percent.

* The Nikkei share average jumped 2 percent to a three-week high.

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Sunday that they had set a goal of formulating a sustainable answer to Greece's debt woes.

They aim to agree on how to recapitalise European banks and present a plan for accelerating economic coordination in the euro zone by the time a Group of 20 summit convenes in Cannes, France, on Nov. 3-4. For details, see (Reporting by Akiko Takeda)