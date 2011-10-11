* JGBs trim losses as worries on Europe, economy persist

* Superlongs firmer, buyers emerge at 1.9 pct on 30-yrs

* Sentiment towards JGBs turns negative - survey

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Oct 11 Japanese government bonds fell on Tuesday after Germany and France pledged to deliver a plan to protect Europe's banks, easing fears about the region's debt crisis and supporting stocks and other risk assets while denting demand for government debt.

JGB's losses were limited, however, as many market participants doubt that risk assets have much room for further gains, given concerns over whether euro zone policymakers will be able to form a united response to the debt crisis.

"Considering the recovery in the stock market, JGBs' losses are limited. Hopes for a soft landing (from the euro zone crisis) are growing, but I think market participants are still sensitive to bad news," says a trader at a European brokerage firm.

A Reuters survey also showed that market participants do not think the 10-year yield will rise sharply this week even though sentiment towards JGBs has turned bearish.

December 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 ended Tuesday at 142.48, down 0.16 point. They dipped as low as 142.35, breaking below the Ichimoku kijun-sen and tenkan-sen, which have been providing support, but mostly held above the upper end of the cloud.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.990 percent, holding near a 10-month low of 0.965 percent hit in September. The five-year yield inched up 0.5 basis point to 0.350 percent.

Superlongs such as 20- and 30-year bonds were firmer than other maturities, with the 20-year yield flat at 1.695 percent and the 30-year yield up 0.5 basis point at 1.900 percent.

Investors such as banks and pension funds bought on dips when the 20-year yield rose above 1.7 percent and the 30-year yield rose above 1.9 percent, a trader from a Japanese brokerage firm said.

DEBT SALES

Some market participants expect yields to rise this week as the market's focus will also turn to additional JGB issuance to finance reconstruction from the March earthquake and as a 30-year JGB auction is scheduled for Thursday.

But concerns have eased about additional debt sales as they are now expected to be smaller than initially thought.

"While investors' concerns over bond sales have receded, investors are staying focused on the health of global economy as it can slow down Japanese exports," said Takeo Okuhara, a fund manager at Daiwa SB Investments.

"The risks for the Japanese economy are increasing after the post-quake recovery because of a slowdown in other countries ... especially the sharp falls in Chinese stocks are something we have to worry about," he added.

Japan's current account surplus fell for sixth straight month in August as slowing global growth weighed on exports and energy imports rose after the March natural disaster.

Japan normally runs a current account surplus, in other words, saving more than spending outside, making it possible to finance its huge public debt domestically.

"If the current account keeps shrinking, the Bank of Japan will really need to keep its monetary policy accommodative," Okuhara said.

The Nikkei share average jumped 2 percent to a three-week high, partly catching up with gains elsewhere in the region on Monday, when Tokyo was shut for a holiday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Sunday that they had set a goal of formulating a sustainable answer to Greece's debt woes.

They aim to agree on how to recapitalise European banks and present a plan for accelerating economic coordination in the euro zone by the time a Group of 20 summit convenes in Cannes, France, on Nov. 3-4. For details, see (Editing by Chris Gallagher)