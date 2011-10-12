* JGBs mostly flat; worries on Europe, economy persist
* Superlongs underperform before 30-year sale on Thurs
By Akiko Takeda
TOKYO, Oct 12 Japanese government bond futures
trimmed earlier gains to end Wednesday flat as a rebound in
Chinese shares negated a slight drop in Japan stocks, with
continued concern over Europe's debt crisis providing firm
underlying support.
While investors took comfort after Germany and France
pledged to deliver a plan to protect Europe's banks, many still
doubt that risk assets have much room for further gains, given
concerns over whether euro zone policymakers will be able to
form a united response to the debt crisis.
"Capital injections into banks by governments or the EFSF
(European Financial Stability Facility) mean using tax money and
that is not something that's easy to get agreement on, so we
still need to watch arguments at meetings such as the EU
summit," said Makoto Yamashita, chief Japan interest rate
strategist at Deutsche Securities.
Germany and France, the leading powers in the 17-nation euro
zone, have promised to propose a comprehensive strategy to fight
the debt crisis at an EU summit delayed until Oct. 23.
The Nikkei stock average lost 0.4 percent on
Wednesday, after Alcoa Inc's earnings suggested that
Europe's debt crisis was set to hurt U.S. corporate profits.
December 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 closed flat at 142.48,
after rising above their 20-day moving average of 142.57.
In cash bonds, the 10-year yield edged down
0.5 basis point to 0.985 percent, but stayed in the middle of a
range near 1 percent that has been in place since last month.
There was little reaction in the JGB market to a retreat in
prices of U.S. bonds on Tuesday.
"If the 10-year Treasury yield rises above 2.5
percent, I don't think the 10-year JGB yield will stay at 1
percent ... but at the moment it is staying around that level
because European and U.S. yields remain in recent ranges. It is
hard for worries about the economy and the financial system to
just disappear," Yamashita said.
JGBs have also been well supported by demand from investors
who have been looking to purchase JGBs on dips to meet their
investment plans for the second-half of the fiscal year that
started this month, market participants said.
BROKER HEDGING
The yield curve steepened as superlongs such as 20- and
30-years underperformed other maturities, with broker hedging
and position squaring weighing ahead of Thursday's 700 billion
yen ($9.1 billion) 30-year auction. The 20-year yield
inched up 0.5 basis point to 1.700 percent, while
the 30-year yield climbed 1 basis point to 1.905
percent.
The yield spread between 20- and 30-year bonds stood at
roughly 20.5 basis points, inching down from last week's high
near 21 basis points, which was the widest since October 2010.
Although new bonds looks expensive in terms of absolute
value, analysts said they are likely be supported by their
relative cheapness on the yield curve and by easing concerns
about additional debt sales to finance an extra budget for
reconstruction from the March earthquake.
($1 = 76.700 Japanese Yen)
