* JGBs mostly flat; worries on Europe, economy persist

* Superlongs underperform before 30-year sale on Thurs

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Oct 12 Japanese government bond futures trimmed earlier gains to end Wednesday flat as a rebound in Chinese shares negated a slight drop in Japan stocks, with continued concern over Europe's debt crisis providing firm underlying support.

While investors took comfort after Germany and France pledged to deliver a plan to protect Europe's banks, many still doubt that risk assets have much room for further gains, given concerns over whether euro zone policymakers will be able to form a united response to the debt crisis.

"Capital injections into banks by governments or the EFSF (European Financial Stability Facility) mean using tax money and that is not something that's easy to get agreement on, so we still need to watch arguments at meetings such as the EU summit," said Makoto Yamashita, chief Japan interest rate strategist at Deutsche Securities.

Germany and France, the leading powers in the 17-nation euro zone, have promised to propose a comprehensive strategy to fight the debt crisis at an EU summit delayed until Oct. 23.

The Nikkei stock average lost 0.4 percent on Wednesday, after Alcoa Inc's earnings suggested that Europe's debt crisis was set to hurt U.S. corporate profits.

December 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 closed flat at 142.48, after rising above their 20-day moving average of 142.57.

In cash bonds, the 10-year yield edged down 0.5 basis point to 0.985 percent, but stayed in the middle of a range near 1 percent that has been in place since last month. There was little reaction in the JGB market to a retreat in prices of U.S. bonds on Tuesday.

"If the 10-year Treasury yield rises above 2.5 percent, I don't think the 10-year JGB yield will stay at 1 percent ... but at the moment it is staying around that level because European and U.S. yields remain in recent ranges. It is hard for worries about the economy and the financial system to just disappear," Yamashita said.

JGBs have also been well supported by demand from investors who have been looking to purchase JGBs on dips to meet their investment plans for the second-half of the fiscal year that started this month, market participants said.

BROKER HEDGING

The yield curve steepened as superlongs such as 20- and 30-years underperformed other maturities, with broker hedging and position squaring weighing ahead of Thursday's 700 billion yen ($9.1 billion) 30-year auction. The 20-year yield inched up 0.5 basis point to 1.700 percent, while the 30-year yield climbed 1 basis point to 1.905 percent.

The yield spread between 20- and 30-year bonds stood at roughly 20.5 basis points, inching down from last week's high near 21 basis points, which was the widest since October 2010.

Although new bonds looks expensive in terms of absolute value, analysts said they are likely be supported by their relative cheapness on the yield curve and by easing concerns about additional debt sales to finance an extra budget for reconstruction from the March earthquake.

($1 = 76.700 Japanese Yen) (Editing by Joseph Radford)