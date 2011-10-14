(Corrects penultimate bullet to clarify the outline of an extra budget was approved last Friday)

TOKYO Oct 14 Japanese government bonds inched up on Friday as investors took cues from a rise in U.S. debt after weak results from JPMorgan Chase & Co pushed share prices lower, and after a 30-year JGB auction the day before drew moderate demand.

* But gains were limited on the view that investor appetite for risk may recover in the near term as Europe is showing signs of accelerating efforts to shore up its banking sector and limit the damage from the region's spreading sovereign debt crisis.

* "Superlongs are being supported as yesterday's auction went smoothly, but futures selling from short-term players who trade on charts is likely weighing," said a trader at a U.S. brokerage.

* December 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 edged up 0.07 point to 142.31, staying below the upper end of the Ichimoku cloud at 142.53.

* The Nikkei stock average dropped 0.7 percent on Friday.

* The 10-year yield inched down 0.5 basis point to 1.010 percent , while the 20-year yield declined 1.5 basis points to 1.715 percent .

* The Ministry of Finance said on Thursday that it would issue around 10 trillion yen in reconstruction bonds to help finance an already drafted extra budget to cover rebuilding from the March earthquake and tsunami, roughly in line with expectations.

* At a meeting on Thursday between with the MOF, JGB primary dealers said there was scope for further issuance of about 200 billion yen per month each in maturities of one, two and five years.

* The government approved last Friday the outline of a $156 billion extra budget and a plan to raise taxes from next April to fund rebuilding from the March earthquake, both of which will require opposition backing to pass through a split parliament.

* The MOF data also shows foreign investors bought a net 231.3 billion yen ($3 billion) of Japanese bonds last week, their second week of net buying as domestic bonds gained favour amid increasing concerns over the European debt crisis.

