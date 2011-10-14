* Ten-yr yield stays above key 1 pct as safe-haven demand capped

* Yield curve flattens, superlongs firmer after moderate 30-yr sale

* Five-yr bonds weighed ahead of auction

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Oct 14 Japanese government bonds were mostly flat on Friday, erasing earlier gains as safe-haven demand was capped by hopes that risk assets may recover in the near term as Europe showed signs of accelerating efforts to shore up its banking sector.

In cash bonds, superlongs such as 20- and 30-year debt, were firmer, underpinned as it emerged that the chance of additional bond sales in the maturities this fiscal year was receding.

"I thought the 10-year yield would break 1 percent today, but it didn't. I think market sentiment has changed after the rescue deal for Dexia ," said Shinji Nomura, chief fixed-income strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"European officials may still be behind the curve, but with recent steps, the gap between market perception of them doing too little, too late and their actual actions is narrowing."

The 10-year yield was flat at 1.015 percent, having dipped to 1.005 percent.

The five-year yield was up 0.5 basis point at 0.375 percent, with selling ahead of a 2.4 trillion yen ($31 billion)auction of the maturity on Tuesday.

December 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 edged down 0.05 point to 142.19, staying below the upper-end of their Ichimoku cloud at 142.53.

The yield curve flattened as superlongs outperformed other maturities after Thursday's 700 billion yen 30-year JGB auction drew moderate demand despite major disruptions due to a technical glitch at a key interdealer.

Superlongs were also underpinned by the receding possibility of additional bond sales to fund a reconstruction budget related to the March earthquake.

At a meeting on Thursday between with the Ministry of Finance, JGB primary dealers said there was scope for further issuance of about 200 billion yen per month each in maturities of one, two and five years on the rest of the tenders for the fiscal year ending in March 2012.

"Although it is widely expected, JGB issuance will be limited but investors still took comfort from this outlook," a trader at a U.S. brokerage said.

The 20-year yield declined 0.5 basis point to 1.725 percent and the 30-year yield dropped 0.5 basis point to 1.930 percent.

The MOF said on Thursday that it would issue around 10 trillion yen of reconstruction bonds to help finance an already drafted extra budget to cover rebuilding from the March earthquake and tsunami, roughly in line with expectations.

The government earlier this month approved the outline of a $156 billion extra budget and a plan to raise taxes from next April to fund rebuilding from the March earthquake, both of which will require opposition backing to pass through a split parliament.

The Nikkei stock average dropped 0.9 percent on Friday.

($1 = 76.825 Japanese Yen) (Editing by Joseph Radford)