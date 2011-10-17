TOKYO Oct 17 Japanese government bond prices fell on Monday and futures hit a 1-1/2 month low amid rising optimism that euro zone policymakers may finally come up with a comprehensive plan to resolve the region's debt woes and recapitalise its banks.

* December 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 were down 0.08 point at 142.11, after falling to 142.04, their lowest since Sept 1. Technical charts were showing bearish signals, with the daily Ichimoku chikou line clearly remaining below futures prices.

* A Reuters weekly survey also showed on Monday 47 percent of market players expect Japanese government bond yields to rise this week on signs of accelerating efforts in Europe to shore up the region's banking sector.

* The yield curve bear-steepened as cash bonds in longer maturities underperformed on brokers' hedging and profit-taking by banks and pension funds ahead of a 2.4 trillion yen ($31 billion) five-year JGB auction on Tuesday, market players said.

The 10-year yield rose 1 basis point to 1.025 percent, its highest since Oct. 3 , while the five-year yield inched up 0.5 basis point to 0.380 percent.

* The 20-year yield climbed 1.5 basis points to 1.740 percent and the 30-year yield rose 2 basis points to 1.945 percent, both marking one-month highs.

* "I think JGBs may face selling pressure in the near term as the 'risk off' mode eases, but because JGBs had been hovering near multimonth highs, there will be buying at certain levels ... such levels as 0.4 percent on the five-years and 1.75 percent on the 20-years are good places to gauge demand," said Shinji Ebihara, a fixed-income strategist at Credit Suisse.

* The Group of 20 finance chiefs at the weekend heaped pressure on euro zone leaders to get on top of the crisis, throwing attention on to what is now being seen by markets as make-or-break European Union summit on Oct. 23.

* The Nikkei stock average rose to a six-week high on Monday

($1 = 77.365 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)