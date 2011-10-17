* JGB futures fall as risk assets recover

* Futures' technicals show increasingly bearish signs

* Yield curve bear-steepens, superlongs underperform

* 5-yr yield at 2-1/2 mth high on pre-auction hedge selling

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Oct 17 Japanese government bond prices fell on Monday and futures touched a 1-1/2 month low amid rising optimism that euro zone policymakers may finally come up with a comprehensive plan to resolve the region's debt woes and recapitalise its banks.

The yield curve bear-steepened as cash bonds in longer maturities underperformed on brokers' hedging and profit-taking by banks and pension funds ahead of a 2.4 trillion yen ($31 billion) five-year JGB auction on Tuesday, market players said.

"I think JGBs may face selling pressure in the near term as the 'risk off' mode eases, but because JGBs had been hovering near multimonth highs, there will be buying at certain levels ... such levels as 0.4 percent on the five-years and 1.75 percent on the 20-years are good places to gauge demand," said Shinji Ebihara, a fixed-income strategist at Credit Suisse.

December 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 were down 0.02 point at 142.17, after falling to 142.04, their lowest since Sept. 1. Technical charts were showing bearish signals, with the daily Ichimoku chikou line remaining below futures prices.

JGB futures also briefly fell below their 75-day moving average at 142.12, which has been underpinning futures since April.

A Reuters weekly survey also showed on Monday that 47 percent of market players expect JGB yields to rise this week on signs of accelerating efforts in Europe to shore up the region's banking sector.

The 10-year yield was up 0.5 basis point at 1.020 percent after hitting a two-week high of 1.025 percent, while the five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.380 percent, marking a 2-1/2 month high.

The 20-year yield climbed 2 basis points to 1.745 percent and the 30-year yield rose 2.5 basis points to 1.950 percent, both marking one-month highs.

The yield curve steepened as the 10-/30-year yield spread expanded to 93 basis points on Monday, its widest in a week.

"The new 30-year bonds (auctioned on Thursday) are not drawing smooth demand. Life insurers are likely avoiding the maturity and purchasing 20-year bonds instead," said a fund manager at a U.S. asset management firm.

"People are looking at stocks and rates overseas because 'risk on' sentiment may recover. Recent U.S. economic data is showing some recovery, and concerns are receding that the economy will slow down further," he added.

U.S. retail sales rose 1.1 percent in September from a month earlier, a report showed, beating the median forecast in a Reuters poll of a 0.7 percent rise. Sales growth during August was revised upward to 0.3 percent.

The Group of 20 finance chiefs at the weekend heaped pressure on euro zone leaders to get on top of the crisis, throwing attention on to what is now being seen by markets as make-or-break European Union summit on Oct. 23.

The Nikkei stock average rose to a six-week high on Monday

