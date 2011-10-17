* JGB futures fall as risk assets recover
* Futures' technicals show increasingly bearish signs
* Yield curve bear-steepens, superlongs underperform
* 5-yr yield at 2-1/2 mth high on pre-auction hedge selling
By Akiko Takeda
TOKYO, Oct 17 Japanese government bond prices
fell on Monday and futures touched a 1-1/2 month low amid rising
optimism that euro zone policymakers may finally come up with a
comprehensive plan to resolve the region's debt woes and
recapitalise its banks.
The yield curve bear-steepened as cash bonds in longer
maturities underperformed on brokers' hedging and profit-taking
by banks and pension funds ahead of a 2.4 trillion yen ($31
billion) five-year JGB auction on Tuesday, market players said.
"I think JGBs may face selling pressure in the near term as
the 'risk off' mode eases, but because JGBs had been hovering
near multimonth highs, there will be buying at certain levels
... such levels as 0.4 percent on the five-years and 1.75
percent on the 20-years are good places to gauge demand," said
Shinji Ebihara, a fixed-income strategist at Credit Suisse.
December 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 were down 0.02 point
at 142.17, after falling to 142.04, their lowest since Sept. 1.
Technical charts were showing bearish signals, with the daily
Ichimoku chikou line remaining below futures prices.
JGB futures also briefly fell below their 75-day moving
average at 142.12, which has been underpinning futures since
April.
A Reuters weekly survey also showed on Monday that 47
percent of market players expect JGB yields to rise this
week on signs of accelerating efforts in Europe to
shore up the region's banking sector.
The 10-year yield was up 0.5 basis point at
1.020 percent after hitting a two-week high of 1.025 percent,
while the five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to
0.380 percent, marking a 2-1/2 month high.
The 20-year yield climbed 2 basis points to
1.745 percent and the 30-year yield rose 2.5
basis points to 1.950 percent, both marking one-month highs.
The yield curve steepened as the 10-/30-year yield spread
expanded to 93 basis points on Monday, its widest in a week.
"The new 30-year bonds (auctioned on Thursday) are not
drawing smooth demand. Life insurers are likely avoiding the
maturity and purchasing 20-year bonds instead," said a fund
manager at a U.S. asset management firm.
"People are looking at stocks and rates overseas because
'risk on' sentiment may recover. Recent U.S. economic data is
showing some recovery, and concerns are receding that the
economy will slow down further," he added.
U.S. retail sales rose 1.1 percent in September from a month
earlier, a report showed, beating the median forecast in a
Reuters poll of a 0.7 percent rise. Sales growth during August
was revised upward to 0.3 percent.
The Group of 20 finance chiefs at the weekend heaped
pressure on euro zone leaders to get on top of the crisis,
throwing attention on to what is now being seen by markets as
make-or-break European Union summit on Oct. 23.
The Nikkei stock average rose to a six-week high on
Monday
($1 = 77.365 Japanese Yen)
(Editing by Chris Gallagher)