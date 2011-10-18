TOKYO Oct 18 Japanese government bond futures
rose on Tuesday from a 1-1/2 month low marked the previous day
after Germany dashed hopes that the euro zone debt crisis would
be resolved at next Sunday's summit of European leaders, driving
investors back into safe-haven assets and denting share prices.
* But gains were limited as market participants were
reluctant to chase prices higher ahead of a five-year JGB
auction on Tuesday and a 20-year sale on Thursday.
* "The focus remains on Europe and how the market moves all
depends on the EU summit. With quickly changing market
sentiment, volatility is rising. In such an environment, I don't
think investors want to take risks in any asset class," said
Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
* The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 1.020,
off a two-week high of 1.025 percent hit on Monday.
* Superlongs such as 20- and 30-year bonds underperformed,
weighed as losses in share prices were smaller than initial
expectations and by hedge selling before the auctions, a market
participant at a Japanese brokerage said.
The 20-year yield inched up 0.5 basis point
to 1.750 percent, marking a fresh one-month high.
* December 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 were up 0.03 point
at 142.20 after rising as high as 142.30, recovering to the
level of their five-day moving average at 142.26 for the first
time in about a week.
* The Ministry of Finance reopened the 0.4 percent coupon
No. 99 five-year JGBs for the first time for Tuesday's auction
of the maturity, with an offer amount of 2.4 trillion yen ($31
billion). It will announce the auction results at 12:45 p.m.
(0345 GMT).
* The auction will likely be supported as the sector looks
attractive on the yield curve and the Bank of Japan is expected
to keep its easy monetary policy, although some investors may
hold off from buying due to worries about supply increases to
help fund reconstruction from the March earthquake, analysts
said.
($1 = 76.720 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)