TOKYO Oct 18 Japanese government bond futures rose on Tuesday from a 1-1/2 month low marked the previous day after Germany dashed hopes that the euro zone debt crisis would be resolved at next Sunday's summit of European leaders, driving investors back into safe-haven assets and denting share prices.

* But gains were limited as market participants were reluctant to chase prices higher ahead of a five-year JGB auction on Tuesday and a 20-year sale on Thursday.

* "The focus remains on Europe and how the market moves all depends on the EU summit. With quickly changing market sentiment, volatility is rising. In such an environment, I don't think investors want to take risks in any asset class," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

* The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 1.020, off a two-week high of 1.025 percent hit on Monday.

* Superlongs such as 20- and 30-year bonds underperformed, weighed as losses in share prices were smaller than initial expectations and by hedge selling before the auctions, a market participant at a Japanese brokerage said.

The 20-year yield inched up 0.5 basis point to 1.750 percent, marking a fresh one-month high.

* December 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 were up 0.03 point at 142.20 after rising as high as 142.30, recovering to the level of their five-day moving average at 142.26 for the first time in about a week.

* The Ministry of Finance reopened the 0.4 percent coupon No. 99 five-year JGBs for the first time for Tuesday's auction of the maturity, with an offer amount of 2.4 trillion yen ($31 billion). It will announce the auction results at 12:45 p.m. (0345 GMT).

* The auction will likely be supported as the sector looks attractive on the yield curve and the Bank of Japan is expected to keep its easy monetary policy, although some investors may hold off from buying due to worries about supply increases to help fund reconstruction from the March earthquake, analysts said.

($1 = 76.720 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)