* JGBs erase gains despite fall in share prices

* Five-yr JGB auction draws solid demand

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Oct 18 Japanese government bonds were flat to lower on Tuesday and the 10-year yield marked a 1-1/2 month peak, with investors reluctant to chase prices higher despite a fall in share prices as they see Europe making strides in solving its debt crisis even as it faces tough hurdles along the way.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble poured cold water on the euro's rally on Monday, saying an Oct. 23 European Union summit would not provide a "definitive solution" to the region's debt debacle.

"People know the euro zone's debt problem won't be solved on 23rd, but market sentiment has changed after the rescue deal for Dexia ," said Shinji Nomura, chief fixed-income strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"Investors are willing to purchase JGBs, but not at higher prices."

An auction of five-year JGBs on Tuesday attracted solid demand from investors, but not enough to buoy the overall JGB market.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 1.020 percent, having marked 1.030 percent, its highest since September 5, while the five-year yield was flat at 0.380 percent, matching a 2-1/2 month peak hit on Monday.

December 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose as far as 142.30 in the morning session, recovering to the level of their five-day moving average at 142.26 for the first time in about a week, though they trimmed gains afterwards to sink into negative territory in the afternoon.

The Nikkei share average fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday from a six-week high hit the previous day.

SOLID DEMAND

A 2.4 trillion yen ($31 billion) five-year JGB auction on Tuesday attracted 2.72 times the amount of bids accepted, up from 2.68 at the previous sale and the highest since the August offering. That compared with 3.40, the average ratio from the past 12 sales.

The tail was 0.00 and tightened from 0.01 at the previous auction last month. The tail is the difference between the average and the lowest price at a sale. A tighter tail suggests there is more consensus about where the new bonds should be priced and is regarded as a sign of strong demand.

The auction was supported as the sector looks attractive on the yield curve and the Bank of Japan is expected to keep its easy monetary policy, analysts said.

Market participants expect the two- and five-year sectors to bear the brunt of debt-sale increases to help finance rebuilding from the March disaster. But worries about such supply increases are easing as the government also looks at raising taxes and selling assets to help pay for reconstruction, which could limit the amount of additional debt.

($1 = 76.720 Japanese Yen) (Editing by Joseph Radford)