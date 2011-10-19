* Yield curve steepens as superlongs underperform

* Dip buyers remain as players think no easy fix for Europe

* Five-year yield briefly rises to highest since July

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Oct 19 Japanese government bonds were flat to slightly lower on Wednesday in light trade as investors awaited details on possible European steps to ease the region's debt crisis, while bargain hunting from investors kept yields near recent lows.

Superlongs such as 20- and 30-year JGBs underperformed as hedge selling weighed ahead of a 1.1 trillion yen ($14 billion) 20-year auction on Thursday.

Trading volume for the lead JGB futures contract reached only 15,456 lots, far below the average daily volume for the past month around 18,000 lots.

"JGBs will likely stay at current levels unless they break through chart points which suggest a clear change in sentiment," said a trader at a European brokerage, explaining that JGBs have been correlating less with other government bond markets.

December 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 closed down 0.03 point at 142.15 .

The five-year cash bond yield briefly rose to 0.385 percent, its highest since July 29, amid renewed hopes about a solution to the euro zone crisis, but later traded flat at 0.380 percent.

The 10-year yield was flat at 1.020 percent, staying in the upper-end of a range from 0.965-1.030 percent seen in the last month.

Gains in JGBs will likely be limited as worries have eased somewhat about the euro zone crisis spreading to the global financial system, but safe-haven appetite for bonds will stay intact on the view that the crisis will take a long time to fully resolve, market participants said.

"JGB investors experienced a Japanese financial crisis in the mid-90s and know there's no quick fix to banking problems, so they aren't reacting to short-term movements," said Katsutoshi Inadome, fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley.

The long end of the yield curve steepened as superlongs underperformed other maturities. The 20-year yield was up 1 basis point at 1.755 percent and the 30-year yield climbed 1.5 basis points to 1.965 percent, as their prices were weighed down by brokers' hedging and investors' position adjustments, market participants said.

Britain's Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday that France and Germany had agreed to boost a euro zone financial rescue fund to 2 trillion euros.

Although a senior euro zone source told Reuters there had been no mention of such a deal, the Guardian report gave a lift to share prices and dented safe haven Treasuries on Tuesday. ($1 = 76.755 Japanese Yen) (Editing by Chris Gallagher)