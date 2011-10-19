* Yield curve steepens as superlongs underperform
* Dip buyers remain as players think no easy fix for Europe
* Five-year yield briefly rises to highest since July
By Akiko Takeda
TOKYO, Oct 19 Japanese government bonds were
flat to slightly lower on Wednesday in light trade as investors
awaited details on possible European steps to ease the region's
debt crisis, while bargain hunting from investors kept yields
near recent lows.
Superlongs such as 20- and 30-year JGBs underperformed as
hedge selling weighed ahead of a 1.1 trillion yen ($14 billion)
20-year auction on Thursday.
Trading volume for the lead JGB futures contract reached
only 15,456 lots, far below the average daily volume for the
past month around 18,000 lots.
"JGBs will likely stay at current levels unless they break
through chart points which suggest a clear change in sentiment,"
said a trader at a European brokerage, explaining that JGBs have
been correlating less with other government bond markets.
December 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 closed down 0.03 point
at 142.15 .
The five-year cash bond yield briefly rose to
0.385 percent, its highest since July 29, amid renewed hopes
about a solution to the euro zone crisis, but later traded flat
at 0.380 percent.
The 10-year yield was flat at 1.020 percent,
staying in the upper-end of a range from 0.965-1.030 percent
seen in the last month.
Gains in JGBs will likely be limited as worries have eased
somewhat about the euro zone crisis spreading to the global
financial system, but safe-haven appetite for bonds will stay
intact on the view that the crisis will take a long time to
fully resolve, market participants said.
"JGB investors experienced a Japanese financial crisis in
the mid-90s and know there's no quick fix to banking problems,
so they aren't reacting to short-term movements," said
Katsutoshi Inadome, fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ
Morgan Stanley.
The long end of the yield curve steepened as superlongs
underperformed other maturities. The 20-year yield
was up 1 basis point at 1.755 percent and the
30-year yield climbed 1.5 basis points to 1.965
percent, as their prices were weighed down by brokers' hedging
and investors' position adjustments, market participants said.
Britain's Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday that France
and Germany had agreed to boost a euro zone financial rescue
fund to 2 trillion euros.
Although a senior euro zone source told Reuters there had
been no mention of such a deal, the Guardian report gave a lift
to share prices and dented safe haven Treasuries on Tuesday.
($1 = 76.755 Japanese Yen)
(Editing by Chris Gallagher)