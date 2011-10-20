TOKYO Oct 20 Japanese government bond futures
rose on Thursday as investor caution about taking risks ahead of
a key European leaders' summit at the weekend weighed down
riskier assets and supported safe-haven demand for government
bonds.
* Medium-dated JGBs and futures took their cues from a climb
in U.S. Treasuries, pushed up by comments from French President
Nicolas Sarkozy on Wednesday that plans to tackle the euro zone
debt crisis have stalled, with Paris and Berlin at odds over how
to increase the firepower of the region's bailout fund.
* The five-year yield declined 1 basis point
to 0.380 percent, off a three-month high of 0.385 percent hit on
Wednesday. The 10-year yield also fell 1 basis
point, to 1.010 percent.
* But gains were capped ahead of a 1.1 trillion yen ($14.3
billion) 20-year JGB auction on Thursday. Superlongs
underperformed other maturities with the No.130 20-year yield
up 0.5 basis point at 1.760 percent, matching a
one-month high hit on Tuesday. The 30-year yield
marked a fresh one-month peak of 1.975 percent.
* December 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 closed up 0.14 point
at 142.29 at midday, off a 1-1/2 month low of 142.04 hit earlier
this week.
* The Ministry of Finance reopened its 1.8 percent coupon
No.130 20-year JGBs for the first time for Thursday's auction of
the maturity. It releases the results of the offering at 12:45
p.m (0345 GMT).
* Demand from buy-and-hold investors such as life insurers
is expected to help the auction, with some planning to shift
their holdings from foreign bonds, which are becoming less
attractive after the U.S. Federal Reserve's so-called Operation
Twist pushed long-dated Treasury yields lower.
* Superlongs are also likely being underpinned by the view
that additional bond sales to fund reconstruction after the
March earthquake will be much smaller than initially expected, a
fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm said.
* But some buyers could hold off at the auction as the
20-year maturity is relatively expensive compared with other
sectors, and due to the increasing volatility related to the
euro zone debt crisis, market participants said.
* The Nikkei stock average fell 0.9 percent on
Thursday.
* U.S. Treasury prices rose modestly on Wednesday in
volatile trading as expectations dimmed that this weekend's
European Union summit would result in a solution to Europe's
financial woes.
($1 = 76.780 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)