TOKYO Oct 20 Japanese government bond futures rose on Thursday as investor caution about taking risks ahead of a key European leaders' summit at the weekend weighed down riskier assets and supported safe-haven demand for government bonds.

* Medium-dated JGBs and futures took their cues from a climb in U.S. Treasuries, pushed up by comments from French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Wednesday that plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis have stalled, with Paris and Berlin at odds over how to increase the firepower of the region's bailout fund.

* The five-year yield declined 1 basis point to 0.380 percent, off a three-month high of 0.385 percent hit on Wednesday. The 10-year yield also fell 1 basis point, to 1.010 percent.

* But gains were capped ahead of a 1.1 trillion yen ($14.3 billion) 20-year JGB auction on Thursday. Superlongs underperformed other maturities with the No.130 20-year yield up 0.5 basis point at 1.760 percent, matching a one-month high hit on Tuesday. The 30-year yield marked a fresh one-month peak of 1.975 percent.

* December 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 closed up 0.14 point at 142.29 at midday, off a 1-1/2 month low of 142.04 hit earlier this week.

* The Ministry of Finance reopened its 1.8 percent coupon No.130 20-year JGBs for the first time for Thursday's auction of the maturity. It releases the results of the offering at 12:45 p.m (0345 GMT).

* Demand from buy-and-hold investors such as life insurers is expected to help the auction, with some planning to shift their holdings from foreign bonds, which are becoming less attractive after the U.S. Federal Reserve's so-called Operation Twist pushed long-dated Treasury yields lower.

* Superlongs are also likely being underpinned by the view that additional bond sales to fund reconstruction after the March earthquake will be much smaller than initially expected, a fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm said.

* But some buyers could hold off at the auction as the 20-year maturity is relatively expensive compared with other sectors, and due to the increasing volatility related to the euro zone debt crisis, market participants said.

* The Nikkei stock average fell 0.9 percent on Thursday.

* U.S. Treasury prices rose modestly on Wednesday in volatile trading as expectations dimmed that this weekend's European Union summit would result in a solution to Europe's financial woes.

($1 = 76.780 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)