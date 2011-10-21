TOKYO Oct 21 Japanese government bond futures were mostly flat on Friday and were likely to stick to a narrow range in relatively thin trade as investors wait for more signals from leaders working out details of a plan to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

* France and Germany said in a joint statement on Thursday that the leaders will discuss in detail a comprehensive solution to the euro zone's financial problems at a summit on Sunday but no decisions will be adopted before a second meeting to be held by Wednesday at the latest.

* "Market participants are keeping to a wait-and-see stance as they don't want to take risks either through long or short positions," said a trader at a U.S. brokerage.

* December 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 inched down 0.01 point to 142.32, off a 1-1/2 month low of 142.04 hit earlier this week and keeping above their 75-day moving average, which has offered support.

* The 10-year JGB yield was also flat at 1.005 percent, off a 1-1/2 month high of 1.030 percent marked on Tuesday. The five-year yield edged down 0.5 basis point to 0.365 percent, gradually moving away from a three-month peak of 0.385 percent reached on Wednesday.

* Twenty-year bonds underperformed other maturities with their yield climbing 1.5 basis points to 1.770 percent, matching a one-month high hit on Thursday. The trader from at a U.S. brokerage said there were no significant flows but that some participants who took long positions after Thursday's auction of the maturity were likely trimming their positions.

* JGB yields could climb if Europe's debt woes begin to be solved, but many participants expect yields to stay range-bound near recent lows. "The 10-year yield is unlikely to break (its recent low of) 0.965 percent in the near-term because the euro zone debt crisis will not be as bad as the Lehman shock, but JGBs will be supported by a weakening outlook for the global economy," said Takeo Okuhara, a fund manager at Daiwa SB Investments.

* JGBs are also expected to be underpinned by easing fears towards supply increases as the Japanese government will only boost two- and five-year bond sales by 100 billion yen each per month from December to finance a budget for rebuilding after a massive earthquake, and the size of additional sales is limited compared to initial expectations. (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)